U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, says she and other members of Georgia’s delegation to Congress are working on securing funds for Whitfield County for sewer expansion.
Members of Congress have been working on an appropriations bill and it will be a major focus when members return from their break in September.
Greene represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties. The Dalton Daily Citizen spoke to Greene recently after she came to Dalton to tour the Qcells solar module manufacturing plant in the Carbondale Business Park.
“Nothing is final yet (concerning the appropriations bill),” she said. “So I don’t want to promise anything before I’m certain. But there is one thing I’ve requested for Whitfield County that I feel very good about because (Georgia Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock) are on the same page and we are working together. It deals with wastewater expansion for all of the development that is expected.”
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said county officials have been working with Greene and Ossoff to get sewer funding in both the Senate and House of Representatives versions of the appropriations bill. The bills must be reconciled into one bill before final passage.
“There is a plan to use these potential federal funds to build upon our current sewer expansion strategy that’s already in process today,” Jensen said. “The amounts are different (in each version of the bill), so I, too, am a little hesitant to say where it will go as it depends on the final amount — once it goes to conference. It’s been great working with Republicans, Democrats, Dalton Utilities and our staff for the common good of Whitfield. We are hopeful to have good news to share this fall when (the) federal budget is set.”
Greene spoke after touring the Qcells factory, which opened in 2019.
In January, Qcells and Gov. Brian Kemp announced an expansion of the company’s operations in Whitfield County that will add 510 jobs. It was the company’s second announcement about the operations there in eight months. In May 2022 the company announced an expansion that will add 470 jobs.
When this latest expansion is complete Qcells will employ more than 1,500 in Dalton and be the fourth largest employer in Whitfield County. These investments are expected to bring Qcells’ total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024. Qcells officials have put their production capacity into context by noting that the peak capacity of Hoover Dam on the Colorado River is a little less than 2 gigawatts.
“It was really fascinating,” Greene said of the tour. “A lot of it is automated, which was interesting. But they still need labor. I heard the same story there that I’m hearing elsewhere. There’s a labor shortage. That’s true of very small businesses here in Dalton and Northwest Georgia as well as the biggest manufacturers in our district.”
Greene said Qcells officials told her “they were very thankful for the Trump administration’s efforts to make it easier for them to compete with China with those tariffs.”
In 2017, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on foreign solar power products. In 2019, when testifying before the U.S. International Trade Commission, then-Whitfield County Board of Commissioners chairman Lynn Laughter said those tariffs were the “primary reason” Qcells decided to build a facility in the United States. In 2022, the Biden administration extended most of those tariffs for another four years.
“We enjoyed hosting the congresswoman and letting her see the activity in progress,” said Danny O’Brien, Qcells’ president of corporate affairs. “Our conversation covering federal trade policy and the local business environment was a productive one.”
Greene said she has concerns about state and federal incentives that have been provided to Qcells and other companies. The federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 created and extended a number of tax credits for the production and installation of solar power.
“It’s problematic for our local businesses that have been here for a long time (and not getting the same thing),” Greene said. “It’s hard to compete with the government. I’m a believer in all energy, but I’m definitely a believer in coal and oil and natural gas. I don’t think the American taxpayers’ hard-earned tax dollars should be used to prop up one industry over another.”
Greene also spoke about the latest indictments last week of former President Donald Trump. Trump was indicted for conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
After the indictments, Greene tweeted she would vote for Trump “even if he’s in jail.”
“I believe he is innocent,” she said when asked about the tweet. “They are arresting Trump for saying the election was stolen. Guess what? Hilary Clinton said the (2016 presidential election) was stolen,” she said. “Stacey Abrams in (the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election) said the election was stolen.”
Special Counsel Jack Smith said Trump is not being prosecuted for claiming the election was stolen but for his actions, such as his alleged involvement in efforts to have alternative electors in several states won by Joe Biden claim they were the true electors for those states.
Clinton told the Washington Post in 2019 about Trump, “He knows he’s an illegitimate president.”
That same year, in a speech in Los Angeles, she said, “You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you.”
According to USA Today, Clinton was referring to a report by then-special counsel Robert Mueller, which found the Russian government had interfered in the election by spending $100,000 on pro-Trump and anti-Clinton ads on social media and by hacking emails of Clinton campaign staffers and leaking embarrassing material.
The report said the investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”
Greene said Democrats convened a set of alternate electors in the 1960 election.
In 1960, Republican Vice President Richard Nixon faced John F. Kennedy, a Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts.
At first it appeared Nixon had won Hawaii by 140 votes and he was certified the winner on Nov. 28. On Dec. 13, the deadline for certifying electors, only the Republican slate had been certified. On Dec. 14, a judge ordered a recount. On Dec. 19, the day electors voted, both the certified Republican electors and an uncertified slate of Democrats voted, with both groups claiming to be the duly qualified electors for the state. On Dec. 28, the recount showed Kennedy had won Hawaii by 115 votes. The attorney general of Hawaii declined to appeal the recount. The judge ordered that the Democratic electors be named the duly qualified electors from Hawaii. Gov. William Quinn certified the Democratic electors and sent them to Congress.
On Jan. 6, 1961, Congress met in joint session to count the electoral votes. Kennedy had enough electoral votes to win even if those from Hawaii went to Nixon
As vice president, Nixon presided over the joint session. He presented both sets of electoral votes from Hawaii to Congress and then asked for unanimous consent to accept the Democratic electors’ votes to be counted, which he received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.