Greene seeking nominations for high school marching bands for Memorial Day parade in Washington

The American Veterans Center's National Memorial Day Parade will make its triumphant return to Washington, D.C., on May 30, 2022, and feature high school marching bands from all 50 states. That's why I want to make sure that the best and brightest bands from Northwest Georgia are considered to march in 2022 by asking you to nominate your favorite band in District 14 by June 18.
My congressional office will present the American Veterans Center with the high school marching bands with the most nominations from my constituents.
Be sure to share this nomination form with friends and family to make sure your favorite band is considered for next year's National Memorial Day Parade.
Nominate your favorite band by going to https://tinyurl.com/p66ht5te.
