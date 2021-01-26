Greene to host meeting in Dalton on Wednesday

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, will meet with some constituents on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Dalton.
Greene represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Those who wish to attend must register online at Greene's website greene.house.gov/about/events/dalton-town-hall-january-27-2021. The venue for the event has not been announced.
"Attendance is limited to constituents only," the website states.
"The venues are being finalized and only registered attendees will receive the location information," said Nick Dyer, communications director for Greene. "This is due to security warnings from (U.S.) Capitol Police and the (House) sergeant-at-arms." Greene is also holding meetings in Rome today and in Dallas on Thursday.
The U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to an email message Monday.
Greene's website says "A valid government ID matching your registration is required for entry."
Dyer did not say how many people will be admitted, but the website says that due to "COVID-19 restrictions, the number of attendees is limited and entry is not guaranteed."
Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chairman Debby Peppers said she doesn't think many Democrats will show up.
"Our party hasn't met, except virtually, since February or March," she said. "We don't do big gatherings. I personally wasn't interested in going."
The meeting will be broadcast on Greene's congressional Facebook page through Facebook Live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.