ATLANTA – U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. R-Rome, is proving to be the most prolific campaign fundraiser by far among Georgia’s congressional delegation.
The conservative firebrand raised $1.7 million toward her bid for a third term in the House during the first half of this year, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission. That dwarfs the $604,158 raised during the first six months of 2023 by Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point, the closest total to Greene’s haul. Greene represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Greene has built a national following among right-wing campaign contributors with her strong support for former President Donald Trump and backing of his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
A then-Democratic House majority stripped Greene of her committee assignments early in 2021 because of her embrace of various conspiracy theories, including questioning whether the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and school shootings were staged.
Most recently, Greene was booted from the conservative House Freedom Caucus after voting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the nation’s debt limit and making disparaging remarks about a fellow House Republican. After the move, she declared she owes allegiance to no one in Washington, D.C., and her priorities lie with her constituents in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Savannah, raised $597,518 during the first half of this year to finish third in fundraising among Georgia’s 14 House members. He was followed by freshman Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, who raised $565,941 from January through June.
Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, was the top fundraiser during the same period among Georgia’s Democratic House members, bringing in $403,172. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, the longest serving lawmaker in the Georgia delegation, raised $385,830.
Freshman Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, brought up the rear, raising only $129,302 during the first half of 2023.
Here are the totals for the other seven members of Georgia’s House delegation during the first six months of the year:
- Rick Allen, R-Augusta: $348,078
- Austin Scott, R-Tifton: $300,380
- Lucy McBath, D-Marietta: $258,499
- Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta: $207,710
- Mike Collins, R-Jackson: $202,442
- Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville: $145,929
- Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia: $142,807
