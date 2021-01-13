Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Whitfield and Murray counties, voted against impeaching President Donald Trump today.
In a video posted to her Twitter account, Greene says, "I just voted no on this impeachment, witch hunt scam that the Democrats decided to do for the second (time)." She later referred to the House of Representatives as 'the House of Hypocrites."
The House just voted on the Democrat’s witch hunt impeachment scam.I proudly voted NO. pic.twitter.com/KCmcQVPHyj— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 13, 2021
In delivering remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives today, Greene wore a mask bearing the word "censored."
Greene represents the 14th Congressional District.
