Marjorie Taylor Greene

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

 Susan Walsh/AP

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Whitfield and Murray counties, voted against impeaching President Donald Trump today.

In a video posted to her Twitter account, Greene says, "I just voted no on this impeachment, witch hunt scam that the Democrats decided to do for the second (time)." She later referred to the House of Representatives as 'the House of Hypocrites."

In delivering remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives today, Greene wore a mask bearing the word "censored." 

Greene represents the 14th Congressional District.

