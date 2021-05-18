Greene's articles of impeachment against President Biden stalled

Four months after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, the resolution remains before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.
Greene, in her first year in Congress, represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
The official congressional website, congress.gov, shows the resolution was referred to the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on March 5. That is the last action taken on the measure. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, did not respond to a telephone message asking if and when action might be taken on the resolution, which has no co-sponsors listed.
In a statement, Greene said "millions" have signed a "citizen cosponsorship" on her website to impeach Biden.
"I'm confident we'd have virtually every Republican if (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi would allow it to the floor," she said.
Pelosi's press office did not respond to an email inquiry. Nor did the offices of Georgia Republican representatives Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, Jody Hice, Barry Loudermilk and Austin Scott.
Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chairman Debby Peppers said she is not surprised the resolution hasn't gotten any traction in the Judiciary Committee nor gained any co-sponsors.
"I hope voters realize that you can vote for a maverick if you like," she said. "You can vote for someone who will make a statement, or you can vote for someone who can do their job. She's there to make a statement, not do her job."
