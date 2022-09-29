Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband filed for divorce Wednesday in Floyd County Superior Court.
Court documents filed by Perry Greene state the marriage is irretrievably broken and the two have previously separated and remain in a “bona fide state of separation.” The filing asked the court to make a fair and equitable distribution of assets and debts and award a total divorce.
The couple married on Aug. 11, 1995, and have three adult children.
Marjorie Taylor Greene represents the 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s spokesman emailed a statement from her on Thursday:
“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect,” Marjorie Taylor Greene stated. “Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter, and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”
Perry Greene asked the court to seal any and all documents related to the divorce proceedings as there will be sensitive privacy and financial information contained.
CNHI reached out to Perry Greene’s attorney for comment and is waiting to hear back. His spokesman, however, emailed CNHI a statement from Perry Greene:
“Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”
It is unclear how long the couple have been separated. Perry Greene appeared with Taylor Greene during an April hearing at the Office of State Administrative Hearings in Atlanta where her eligibility was being challenged for alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. The presiding judge later ruled that voters who filed the challenge failed to provide sufficient evidence that Marjorie Taylor Greene “engaged” in insurrection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.