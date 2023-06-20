Jennifer Latour will join the GreenHouse child advocacy and sexual assault center as its next executive director.
Latour, a lifelong resident of Whitfield County and 2013 graduate of Dalton State College, comes to the GreenHouse from the United Way of Gordon County which she has served as executive director since 2019. In addition, she has worked for Dalton Utilities and the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
“We are thrilled to have Jennifer on board to lead our organization in its next critical phase of development,” said John Carmichael, interim co-chair of Friends of the GreenHouse Inc. which governs the center. “We believe she is an exceptionally talented young leader with an impressive record of experience in nonprofit management as well as marketing communications and community engagement.”
As executive director of the GreenHouse Latour will serve as administrator and the public face of the organization that serves Whitfield and Murray counties.
The GreenHouse was established in 1995 by then-district attorney Jack Partain and the late Brenda Hoffmeyer, director of the district attorney's Victim Witness Assistance Program. The GreenHouse is a child-friendly environment serving victims of suspected sexual molestation and physical abuses as well as adult victims of sexual assault.
Services offered include forensic interviews, advocacy and therapy. If indicated, GreenHouse staff can coordinate a forensic medical exam with a specially trained sexual assault nurse examiner at Hamilton Medical Center. Therapy, which typically continues for several months, helps child victims process what has happened to them and helps them regain a measure of childhood innocence and personal power. All services of the GreenHouse are offered at no charge to victims and their families.
The GreenHouse operated as a service of the district attorney’s office until 2015 when it became an independent nonprofit organization and United Way agency.
“The GreenHouse has always been the beneficiary of tremendous community support,” Carmichael said. “We look forward to the next exciting chapter under Jennifer’s leadership.
Latour succeeds Sophia Golliher who has served as director since last September.
“We are deeply grateful for the excellent work Sophia has done on behalf of the GreenHouse, and we know she will do great as she resumes her work with the Family Support Council’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program. The importance of the CASA program to our community cannot be overstated,” Carmichael said.
Latour will begin her work at the GreenHouse in July.
