Gregg excited for 'pre-college experience' at Governor's Honors Program summer camp

After being named an AP Scholar as a freshman, Dalton High School's Nellie Gregg added Governor's Honors Program finalist honors to her resume as a sophomore.
"Like half of me thought I would definitely get in, because I've done so much with math, but the other half was skeptical, because I really haven't interacted that much" with math students from other schools and school systems "since middle school math competition" and don't know what level they're at mathematically, said Gregg. "I just crossed my fingers and tried not to think about it too much."
As a Governor's Hon ors Program finalist, Gregg is spending a month with her fellow finalists from around the state at an enrichment camp at Berry College.
"I'm looking forward to it, because it's been a long time since I've done a summer camp, and I'll meet new people and make new friends," Gregg said prior to the camp's start in June. "I've already connected with some of the other" finalists.
The camp is "a pre-college experience without all the homework," and Gregg's mother told her the camp fostered a new level of independence in her when she attended decades ago, Nellie Gregg said. "She told me it was the first time she did her own laundry, but I already know how to do laundry, so I think I'll be OK."
Georgia is the only state that does not charge students or families for the student to attend its summer camp, according to the Governor's Office of Student Achievement. Georgia's is the longest continuously running Governor’s Honors Program in the nation and the largest on a single college campus.
Students choose majors to concentrate on while at the month-long camp, and Gregg is focused on math, although she was nominated by Dalton High teachers in both math (Renae Peppers) and communicative arts (Karen Galyon).
Gregg's "math ability is exceptional, (and) she requires virtually no repetition to master new concepts," Peppers said. "She retains prior knowledge extremely well, and she can apply old and new skills in novel situations."
Gregg opted for math because she has more "passion" for it, and "they're really looking for passion in the discipline," she said. Gregg began accelerating her own learning in fifth grade, taking online math curriculum, and "math has driven my academic career."
Gregg was the first student at Dalton Middle School to take Accelerated Algebra 1/Geometry A, a ninth-grade course, in seventh grade, and she took Accelerated Geometry B/Algebra 2, a 10th-grade course, online as an eighth-grader, according to Sabrina Owens, one of Gregg's middle school math teachers. Though Gregg rarely needed assistance, she was "mature enough" to ask for it when she required help, and "she was not shy about asking for direction."
"When I proved I could do it, it gave me a lot of other opportunities many other students don't have, and when you really understand math, it's like a puzzle game," Gregg said. "It's enjoyable when you know what you're doing, and solving problems can be a fun experience."
"Math is also very relevant to lots of areas of study," she said. "It's opened lots of doors for me already, and there are a lot more doors open" she can explore.
Gregg boasts "a history of excellence in mathematics, and few, if any, Dalton High students have ever taken AP Calculus as a sophomore," Peppers said. "Even though she is the youngest in the class, her work is always among the best."
Gregg was one of only 1,200 freshmen nationally to earn the AP (Advanced Placement) Scholar designation in 2019-20, according to Dalton Public Schools. AP Scholar status is granted to students who receive scores of three or higher (on a scale of five) on three or more AP exams.
Gregg, whose parents are both teachers, has been a member of band since sixth grade, and she spoke extensively about her extracurricular activities with Governor's Honors Program officials during her interview.
"I talked about band, because that is a big part of my life, but also about art and some of the awards I've gotten," Gregg said. "They want to see you're well rounded."
At the summer camp, Gregg "can participate in social, academic and cultural opportunities beyond the advanced high school curriculum, (which) will broaden her horizons and give her ideas for her future contributions to society," Peppers said. "I think Nellie is destined for great things."
