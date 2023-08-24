Whitfield County Schools is proud to introduce Lisa Gregg as the new principal at Cohutta Elementary School. With an impressive educational background, extensive leadership experience and a commitment to fostering a positive school environment, Gregg brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to her new role.
Gregg is no stranger to Whitfield County Schools or Cohutta Elementary. She has served the past four years as assistant principal at Westside Elementary School, and prior to that she served as assistant principal at Cohutta Elementary for two years. Gregg also worked at Dawnville Elementary for 10 years as a special education teacher, eight of those as the lead teacher.
Gregg is a proud graduate of Whitfield County Schools. She attended Pleasant Grove Elementary, North Whitfield Middle and Northwest Whitfield High School. In college she attained several degrees, including a master’s of early childhood education, a master’s of educational leadership, a specialist degree in special education, as well as coaching and ESOL (English for speakers of other languages) endorsements.
Having served as assistant principal at Cohutta Elementary previously, Gregg has a clear vision for the future of the school.
“My initial vision and goal for Cohutta is to continue its history and tradition of being a wonderful place to work and learn. Students who are excited to be in the building are sponges for new learning. Teachers who find joy in what they do inspire each other and their students to achieve more.”
Her goal is to promote a culture of reflection and refinement for both staff and students, and she believes “A growth mindset is the key to creating lifelong learners and individuals who can solve problems in our ever-changing world.”
Beyond her professional life, Gregg has been actively involved in the local community. She has served as a children’s choir director and participated in numerous mission projects. She has performed with Voices Night Out (a classical music group), Artistic Civic Theatre theater music productions, church choir and as a L’Abri Orchestra vocalist. Her hobbies include genealogy, reading, singing, playing the piano, wood working, gardening, sewing, crochet and knitting.
In her new role, Gregg is “super excited about the opportunity to build new relationships with all the Cohutta Elementary stakeholders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.