Griffin announces candidacy for reelection to the Dalton school board

Current Dalton Board of Education Vice Chairman Palmer Griffin is announcing his candidacy for re-election to the board in the Nov. 2 city elections.
He began his career in Alabama and served 24 years in Dalton Public Schools before retiring. Griffin's undergraduate and advanced degrees in education are from Samford University and University of Montevallo respectively.
Working with students and teachers of all grades (pre-k through 12) and ages in three districts with 10 superintendents gives Griffin a perspective unique to any candidate for a seat on the board. In addition, his management of school construction projects during his time as assistant superintendent for operations has been valuable during his current term. These skills were utilized as the designated board representative for the construction of Hammond Creek Middle School and building renovations to establish The Dalton Academy as a 10-12 grade magnet high school.
Griffin had served as an administrator during two of the district's school grade configuration shifts that affected staffing assignments and school programs. These experiences were helpful as the district reconfigured staff and students in grades 6-12 in 2021 to provide opportunities for students to meet their God-given potential.
The role of the members of the board of education is to approve policy, personnel and the district budget. Decisions must be made with a focus on students, their learning experiences and extracurricular opportunities. The vision of the district is world-class learning that prepares students for success in college, career and civic life. The board approved a strategic plan during his term that has extended that vision into the instructional programs, human resources management, family engagement and operational excellence. During his four years the board has approved a balanced budget each year and in 2021 approved a millage rollback of local property tax for the first time in 13 years. The board was recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association as an Exemplary Board in 2020 and selected as a finalist for the GSBA Governance Team of the Year.
"Educators are in a position unlike any other as they are challenged each day to provide learning opportunities as unique as each child and his or her ability. Members of the Dalton Board of Education must be student focused, fair in their dealing with others and provide first-class facilities while being fiscally responsible with finite financial resources," Griffin said.
The current governance team, board and superintendent have worked cooperatively with district leaders and community stakeholders to navigate challenges over the past four years including the current pandemic. This has called for flexibility in teaching methods, utilization of personnel and extraordinary uses of school and community resources to provide quality instruction and educational experiences for students.
Griffin is married to Laura, also a retired teacher from Dalton Public Schools, and a graduate of Auburn University. They are 33-year residents of Dalton. Their son, Rob, and his wife Mary Courtney live in Flowery Branch. Rob is a dual seal graduate of Dalton High School and graduate of Georgia Tech.
Griffin is an Eagle Scout, an elder at ChristChurch Presbyterian, past president of the Dalton-Whitfield-Murray Retired Educators Association and an aspiring pickleball player.
"I have enjoyed working on this school governance team that is respectful of each other and values the opinions of colleagues. I would like to continue to serve the students and staff of Dalton Public Schools as a member of your school board for another term and ask for your vote on Nov. 2," Griffin said.
