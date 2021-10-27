Griffin enjoys seeing students 'progress and grow,' is seeking a second term on the Dalton school board

As a history teacher, Palmer Griffin always emphasized with his students the value of government and civic engagement -- several of his students became involved in local and Alabama state government, he said -- so when he retired, seeking a spot on the Dalton Board of Education seemed logical, especially with his 35 years of experience in education.
Griffin is seeking a second term on the school board in Tuesday's election and is opposed by Manuel Meza. The race is nonpartisan, and school board members are elected citywide. Board terms are for four years.
Griffin said he wants to continue strides made in student achievement the past four years, as Dalton Public Schools moved from a "D" grade on the state's College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) to "a high C" in 2019, and while the state didn't compile CCRPI rankings the past two years due to a lack of data because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dalton Public Schools' internal test results indicate "we could be in that B range" now, he said. "Student achievement is the reason we exist, and every youngster in the district belongs to me, so the best part is seeing them progress and grow."
Investments in tools like Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) have been instrumental in those gains, as MAP results provide critical data on students, said Griffin, vice chairman of the school board (the vice chairman is elected by the school board members).
"You can see Johnny is here and needs to be here, Suzie is here and is missing these skills, and Sally is knocking it out of the park and needs more of a challenge."
The school system has also invested in academic and instructional coaches, and decreased class sizes for more personal attention, he said.
"I'd love to be a principal now with all these tools and resources and watch kids flourish."
Griffin also "wants to continue to be part of an award-winning team," he said. The Dalton Board of Education has been an "exemplary board" as recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association two straight years, and is a finalist for the 2021 Governance Team of the Year Award.
Based on occupation and life experience, each board member brings a different perspective and sees issues "through a different lens," Griffin said. "Our team is great, and it needs to be."
Griffin, who began his first term on the school board in January 2018, was a classroom teacher, coach, athletic trainer, assistant principal, principal, director and assistant superintendent of operations during his education career, and he spent his final 24 years with Dalton Public Schools before retiring in 2012.
Griffin's wife, Laura, is also a retired Dalton Public Schools teacher, and Griffin is an Eagle Scout, an elder at ChristChurch Presbyterian and a past president of the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association.
The pandemic presented the most "terrible, terrible challenge" during his board tenure, but "I think we've done a great job and been ahead of the curve," he said. "It's like a snow day that never ended, but our team, led by (Superintendent) Tim Scott, has been so nimble to work through an adversary we didn't know."
While some have criticized Dalton Public Schools for allowing parents to opt their children out of wearing masks, Griffin believes it's crucial to offer a choice, just as the school system did with virtual versus in-person learning.
"I like choice, you like choice, we all like choice," he said. Under 4% of families have sought a mask opt-out for their students this year, and since the school system mandated masks earlier this year, "our cases and quarantines have dropped precipitously."
He also doesn't foresee a vaccine mandate for students, even as COVID-19 vaccines gain regulatory approval for students of younger ages.
"Personally I'm triple-vaccinated," and the school system has "encouraged and provided vaccines and will continue to," he said. However, "I think there would still be an opt-out piece" for families unwilling to have students vaccinated.
Griffin won't "hide from or run from" the issue of minority hires in a school system with students from 43 countries speaking 18 languages, but "that is a community challenge," he said. "Housing, culture, entertainment, worship and recreation" are all critical in luring -- and retaining -- minority teachers, staff and administrators.
"We want the best and brightest we can get," he said. It's also important to note that many white employees speak Spanish and may have Hispanic family members, so "they can relate well" to Spanish-speaking students.
The school system offers several programs in Spanish, and "we've hired translators through grants," he said. Furthermore, disengaged parents "is not (a problem) exclusive to any culture, (as) we have plenty of parents of all races who drop their kid off at the school door" and don't engage any further than that.
Overall, though, "education is a priority in this community" for families, he said. "It's valued, and I appreciate that."
