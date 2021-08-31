Group of Dalton residents hosting comedy show Saturday night at the convention center

A group of friends who grew up in Dalton together are bringing some laughter to their hometown.
On Saturday night, the group — known as The 2Eighteen Group LLC — presents a comedy show at the Dalton Convention Center featuring headliner Kerwin Claiborne as part of the "Theeese Folks Crazy" comedy tour. The surprise opening act is a Daltonian who has moved away and is trying to make his way in the standup comedy field, organizers said.
Tickets are on sale through EventBrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/kerwin-claibornes-theeese-folks-crazy-comedy-tour-tickets-160975145995. Tickets are $28.50 to $46.50. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the show begins at 8.
"We are eager to bring this comedy show to Dalton because we feel this is a unique event to the area," said Michael Banks, a member of The 2Eighteen Group LLC and a Dalton High School graduate. "Not only that, but with everything that has been going on in the world over the last one to two years (pandemic, etc.) we know that laughter can heal the soul. We want to bring our community together for a night of fun, laughter and healing!"
The 2Eighteen Group LLC "is an investment group founded upon a core vision to pursue group economics, community development and generational wealth."
"Not only are we an investment group but we also host events," Banks said. "We try to be selective in what we do and ensure that with any events we host we also have the opportunity to give back to the community or help someone in some way. Our first event was back in April where we hosted a series of 'Sip 'N Paint' sessions at the Keeody Art Gallery in Chattanooga. That gallery is owned by Jody Harris who is also a Dalton High alum and grew up with many of us."
Other group members are T.J. Blackwell, Rashad Curtis, Brandon Fields, Tracy Harris, Eric Quinn, Gary Sheats and Daryll Tinson.
"We spent a lot of time together as kids hanging out and playing basketball at the community center," Banks said. "The name, The 2Eighteen Group, comes from the address of the community center, 218 N. Fredrick St."
