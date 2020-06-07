Group to hold protest march Monday, hoping to bring change to Dalton and Whitfield County

Three friends, who are all longtime Dalton residents, have organized a protest on Monday in hopes of bringing changes to Dalton and Whitfield County, including removing the statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston from downtown and increasing local funding for public education and social service programs.
"The March for Justice" is Monday at 5 p.m. beginning at Harmon Field in Dalton. Organizers William "Drew" Greeson, Eros Hernandez and Omar Rodriguez said the march will be peaceful. Organizers said it was important to be open about the event, stressing that it is being organized by Dalton residents.
Due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) organizers are encouraging social distancing and asking attendees to wear masks. They have been in contact with the Dalton Police Department and met with a representative of the local NAACP and a member of the Concerned Clergy of Whitfield County.
This will be the second local protest in eight days in the aftermath of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a black man, dying in police custody on May 25. All four officers involved in the arrest that ended in Floyd's death have been arrested and charged. The officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes was charged with second-degree murder. Floyd's death touched off protests throughout the country, with many of them turning violent.
On June 1, "The March for Criminal Justice Reform" in Dalton organized by the Atlanta-based Southern Advocacy Group drew about 300 attendees and remained peaceful. The organizers of this Monday's march, who are all 19-year-old Dalton State College students, said the idea came from the previous protest in Dalton. Monday's march is not affiliated with The Southern Advocacy Group.
"I think it stemmed from the last march, really," said Rodriguez, a lifelong Dalton resident and 2019 Dalton High School graduate. "We saw a lot of the concerns and a lot of the questions. A lot of people were saying, 'These people are going to come up but they're not going to stay and do the work to see the change.' I got together with a couple of other students, my friends, and wanted to put a plan in place to really create change and demand reform to see positive impacts in our community."
Attendees will begin marching at 5:15. The route is east on West Crawford Street; south on Thornton Avenue; east to Emery Street; north to Hamilton Street; west to Depot and Waugh streets; then the march will stop at Dalton City Hall. There, attendees will have a nine-minute kneel-in in memory of Floyd, a sit-in, guests will speak, organizers will present their list of demands and will share information, such as voter registration materials.
"At the march Monday, we will be giving specifics on why we believe this and going further into detail about all of our agenda," said Greeson, a 2019 Dalton High graduate who was born and raised in Dalton. "We decided we would sit down, and we have been for the past few days, discussing what we want to be there for, why we're there and what change we can have in the community. So for a couple of days we were throwing ideas out there, we could try this, we could try that, and came to the realization this is going to be a start. It isn't going to be the finish of what we want to do."
The group's list of demands are:
• Increase funding for public education and social service programs.
• Implement "8 Can't Wait" reforms. ("8 Can't Wait" is a list of eight policies that aim to curb police violence.)
• Reduce Dalton Police Department and Whitfield County Sheriff's Office jail budgets and move funds toward rehabilitative programs.
• Remove Confederate statute of Joseph E. Johnston from downtown Dalton.
• Make Dalton and Whitfield County budgets more accessible and transparent to the general public.
• Terminate relations with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and 287(g). (The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office uses 287(g), which allows local law enforcement to check the immigration status of people who have been taken into custody.)
Hernandez, a 2018 Dalton High graduate, said the group will be involved in the community after the march ends Monday night. The organizers may hold future marches. They also plan to attend local government meetings to voice their concerns.
"We can't just have one thing go on and that be the end of it, because then it will be kind of ignored and in the past if nothing else is going to happen," said Hernandez, a 2018 Dalton High graduate. "So we want the community to know that we do care, that there is a group of people that will fight for what we believe is right and for what should be going on."
For more information on the march, search for "March For Justice" on Facebook.
