Groups donate book to local library

For the sixth year in a row, the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and the Georgia Electric Membership Corp. are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children's book "Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck's Ice Cream Wish" to the more than 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service. The two groups gave each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county. Whitfield County Farm Bureau recently delivered a copy of the book to the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. Whitfield County Farm Bureau director Ann Carpenter (third from left) and North Georgia EMC representative Tena Porter (far left) recently presented a copy to library youth services manager Lizzie Gregory-Stuckey (second from left) and library administrator Brandy Wyatt. The donation was made on behalf of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia EMC.