Groups donate to Compassion House

The New Echota Chapter Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars and Giles Webb Chapter Colonial Dames of the 17th Century (two genealogy societies) recently reached out with support to Compassion House with donations of paper towels, toilet tissue and hand sanitizer.
Compassion House is a community support organization in Dalton that provides a unique service to families and children. Compassion House's goal is to restore a stable and loving relationship between struggling parents and their children who have been taken into state custody and placed in foster care.
Children and their parents are provided a safe environment for emotional healing from abuse, neglect and separation. It is the only facility in Whitfield and Murray counties where children can have a supervised visit with their parents once they have been placed in state custody.
Trained family counselors offer children, teenagers and adults practical programs to renew hope, dignity and emotional healing regardless of age, religion or ethnic background.
With proper training, there is hope for the parent and child to reconnect in a positive relationship and stay together forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.