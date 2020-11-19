Groups hold veteran marker dedication

Contributed photo

Pictured are those who took park in a veteran marker dedication for a man who fought in the War of 1812. Front row, from left, are Eugenia Cavendar, Melissa Burchfield, Becky West (president of the State of Georgia United States Daughters War of 1812), Judy Farrigan (first deputy governor of the Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars), Josephine Hill (president of the state of Tennessee United States Daughters War of 1812 and governor of the state of Tennessee Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars) and Taylor Watson. Second row, Faye Roberson, Danielle Shelton (resident at Red Clay State Park), Becky Whaley, Sue Crawford, Martha Locke (governor of the new New Echota Chapter of the Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars) and Kathryn Sellers. Back row, Nancy Adams, Pricilla Doster (historian, United States Daughters War of 1812), Loretta Coker and Danielle Warren (president of the Lookout Mountain Chapter of the United States Daughters War of 1812).