Groups hold veteran marker dedication

The history of our surrounding area is old with distinction. The War of 1812 is often considered a forgotten war, but the events defined our burgeoning area.
United States Daughters of 1812 and the Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars recently held a veteran marker dedication for a soldier of the War of 1812. Sleeping Rabbit served with the Colonel Morgan Jr. Regiment of the Cherokee Nations during the War of 1812. This regiment fortified and supported Gen. Andrew Jackson during his campaign along the frontier edges in what is now Alabama. Chief Sleeping Rabbit, a chief of the Cherokee Indians, rests in the Cohutta/Red Clay area.
Danielle Warren, president of the Lookout Mountain Chapter of United States Daughters of 1812, welcomed guests and members. Josephine Hill, president of Tennessee United States Daughters of 1812 and Tennessee state governor for Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, gave the invocation. The pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States of America was led by Nancy Adams. Melissa Burchfield led the salute to the flag of 1812. The salute of the flag of the Indian Society was led by Taylor Watson. As a representative of both lineage societies, Sue Crawford introduced host Larry Masengill, honored guests and representatives from state and national levels of multiple lineage societies: United States Daughters of 1812, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, Daughters of the American Revolution and Southern Dames. Also, Crawford introduced guest speaker Danielle Shelton.
Shelton is a doctoral candidate in public history at Middle Tennessee State University. She serves is the resident historian at the Center for Historic Preservation at Red Clay State Historic Park. She gave an insightful presentation drawn from her research of primary resource documents and local legends.
The program concluded with the dedication of the marker by Danielle Warren, president of the Lookout Mountain Chapter United States Daughters of 1812, and Martha Locke, governor of the New Echota, Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars: “Nothing is really ended until it is forgotten. Whatever is kept in memory still endures and is real. Therefore, we the Lookout Mountain Chapter, USD of 1812, and New Echota Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars dedicate this marker in grateful recognition and may it help to keep alive an appreciation of our heritage from the past.”
