Gubernatorial candidate Perdue to speak at Whitfield GOP Christmas Party

Former U.S. senator David Perdue, now a candidate for governor, will speak at the Tuesday meeting and Christmas Party of the Whitfield County Republican Party. The party said it will be his first campaign stop in his quest for governor.
Perdue, 71, plans to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the May 24, 2022, Republican Party primary. Perdue represented Georgia in the Senate from 2015 to 2020. In a bid for reelection, Perdue finished first in the 2020 general election with 49.7% of the vote to 47.9% for Democrat Jon Ossoff and 2.4% for Libertarian Shane Hazel. With no candidate getting a majority, Perdue and Ossoff went to a runoff, which Ossoff won 50.6% to 49.4%.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at 515 Benjamin Way, Suite 310, in Dalton. Dining starts at 7. There will be a drawing for an AR-15 at 7:45.
Those who wish to attend may RSVP by Monday at www.eventbrite.com/e/whitfield-gop-christmas-party-with-special-guest-david-perdue-tickets-224393556167.
Drinks, ice and meat and cake will be provided by the GOP. Guests are encouraged to bring finger foods and snacks.
