Kandiss Taylor, a candidate for the Republican Party nomination for governor, will be in Dalton and Chatsworth on Saturday.
Taylor will be in the parking lot of Whitfield County Administrative Building 1 at 301 W. Crawford St. from 12:30 to 1 p.m. She will be at Chatsworth City Hall, 400 N. Third Ave., from 1:30 to 1:50 p.m.
Taylor (kandisstaylor.com) is a school counselor. She has a bachelor's degree in early childhood education, a master's in school counseling and an education specialist degree in school counseling, all from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. She also has a doctorate in counseling and supervision from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
