“Legacy," a dance concert and recital, will take place in the Dalton High School theater, 1500 Manly St. The evening dance concert will be presented Friday, May 19, and the dance recital on Saturday, May 20.
The dance concert on Friday, May 19, begins at 7 p.m. Ballet Dalton, Intermediate 3s, Intermediate 4s, 9+ Tap and the Creative Arts Guild Dance Ensemble will perform with a reception to follow.
On Saturday, May 20, all Guild Dance Program students will perform in the Spring Dance Recital at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Each year’s concert and recital share a theme. This year’s theme, “Legacy,” reflects the Guild’s 2023 overall organizational theme, the celebration of its 60th anniversary. The concert and recital will feature ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, modern and contemporary forms.
Participants
The Guild hopes you will attend one or both of these events and help it applaud these wonderful dancers. The performances represent the culmination of a year of hard work and determination. Whether you can attend or not, be sure to note the names of dancers you know so you can congratulate them on their accomplishments:
Aalia Dawood, Abby Asbell, Abigail Cole, Ada Brianda Figueroa, Adalee Gandarilla, Adia Rann, Adilene Hernandez, Aileen Urbina, Ainhoa Flores, Aleeza Dawood, Alice Pope, Alizay Molina, Alliah Guzman, Allie Dunn, Allison Torres, Alyss Romero, Alyssa Bennett, Amarely Maciel, Amberlee Dawood, Ana Kapustka, Annette Baigas, Ansley Brackett, Arabli Cazada, Arden Brown, Aria Fraire, Ariana Guzman, Asher Brown, Atiya Parks, Audrey Asbell, Ava Parkinson, Ayla Gandarilla, Belle Azua, Brianna Perez and Brooklyn Fantony.
And Bryson Ferro, Cataleya Maciel, Camila Galindo Munoz, Camila Hernandez, Carson Cline, Charlie Walker-Livesay, Charlie Cagle, Charlie Robinson, Collins Mosteller, Dori Rountree, Dulce Silva, Eimi Paez, Aliana Luna, Elin Hobbs, Emily Lawless, Emma Catalina Linares, Emma Kate Randall, Emmalynn Underwood, Eva Talbot, Evelyn Castillo, Evelyn Ramos, Fernanda Vigil, Finley Bonanno, Genesis Linares, Georgia Brown, Grace Shatz, Haven Magrath, Isabella Joaquin, Isabella Ramirez, Isla Pacheco and Jaelyn Haynes.
And Jazlyn Mendez, Jessica Gandarilla Escobar, Josephine Roberts, Julieta Maciel, Kailee Benitez, Kamilah Huerta, Kamilah Barrera, Kelsey King, Khloe Moser, Layla Elayan, Leah Marcelli, Leah Talley, Lila Narramore, Lilli Sharp, Lillian Ray, Lily Malerbi, Lisel Almonte, Lucy Abercrombie, Luna Trejo, Lyndi Jensen, Maddie Rose Hedden, Madison Newton, Marisol Luna, Mary Sharp, Melanie Walker, Mia Jackson, Mila Warren, Milah Coleman, Millie Johns, Monica Velasquez, Nina Xu, Nora McBryar, Penelope Carrillo and Penelope Hull.
And Penelope Hutchins, Phoebe Bush, Reagan Robinson, Reese Underwood, Ruby-Jane Rhoads, Ruthanne Broadrick, Ruthie Smith, Ryliaan Cochran, Sadie McKeehan, Sarah Jacobson, Sasha Ducas, Savanna Phillips, Savannah Kershner, Scout Saunders, Selena Tapia, Shelby Huch, Sofia Gomez, Sofia Hernandez, Sofia Valadez, Sophia Kapustka, Sophie McKeehan, Taylor Nietzsche, Valerie Fraire, Ver Hernandez, Violetta Fuentes, Viona Kelly, Yair Velasquez, Alia Sanchez and Chloe Smith.
Guild Dance Director Jessie Southerland said, “This year we are celebrating the Guild's legacy to this community and every dancer who has been a part of the rich tapestry of artistic creation at the Guild. For 60 years the flame has been passed from student to student, instructor to instructor, patron to patron, and everyone who has come into contact with our organization. This light lives on and endures, and we are so excited to shine that light on our dancers throughout our performance weekend.”
All tickets for both the "Legacy" concert and recital are reserved seating and are available online at www.creativeartsguild.org. Remaining unsold tickets will be sold at the door. Concert tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens, and recital tickets are all $5 each. Contact Southerland at (706) 259-7264 or jessies@creativeartsguild.org for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.