The Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton happily announce the annual production of "The Snow Queen," a ballet based on the Hans Christian Andersen story by the same name.
This show, a true community favorite, will be presented in the Dalton High School auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/TheSnowQueen22. Remaining tickets not sold online will be available at the door at the time of each performance.
The Saturday, Nov. 19, matinee at 2 p.m. features all of the music, mystery and magic of "The Snow Queen" in an abridged, narrated format specifically designed for young audiences and their families. The Dalton High School Players will narrate the tale as Andersen and his wife Anne travel with the audience through the story while explaining the traditions, techniques and artistic choices of a ballet and an orchestra. The narration provides a greater understanding and appreciation for this classic art form. This year, for the second time, the Dalton High School Players will also perform as marionettes in the “Village Scene.”
Guild Dance Director Jessie Southerland said, “We are deeply excited to kick off the holiday season with our annual sweet treat, 'The Snow Queen.' The union of dance and music makes the performance magic unbeatable. We can’t wait to share the hard work and beautiful talent of our dancers and musicians.”
If you have not yet seen this amazing production you are in for a memorable experience.
