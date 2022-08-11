Don’t miss the Creative Arts Guild’s Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Artisan Crafts on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, with a ticketed Preview Party + Taste of Dalton on Friday, Sept. 16.
Festival is a yearly celebration of the Guild’s mission, bringing arts and cultural experiences to our area and making them accessible to everyone. The weekend event is free and open to the public. There will be a juried indoor art exhibit, an outdoor artist market, live music and performances, plus tasty food and beverages. A special and fun attraction will be an educational multicultural children’s area with hands-on art and craft activities that will support learning about other countries and cultures.
The best part is you don’t have to wait for September to enjoy the fun; you can take part right now by getting involved as a volunteer.
There are a lot of activities happening in preparation for the event. This year’s Festival Chairpersons Ian and Melissa Whittle are encouraging everyone to join in. It’s easy to sign up online: bit.ly/festival22volunteer. Volunteer yourself and bring a friend, too.
Volunteer opportunities include the Preview Party + Taste of Dalton (helping with the special evening event on Sept. 16); Multicultural Children’s Hill (especially important are volunteers with knowledge of or close connection with the countries being highlighted); Artist Hospitality (welcoming and assisting artists, booth sitting and more); Marketing and Public Relations (helping share the word); and Grounds and Event Logistics (setting up and taking down). More information about these and other volunteer opportunities is available at bit.ly/festival22volunteer.
Ian Whittle said, “Festival is an incredible event that’s accessible to everyone. We have fine art from phenomenal regional artists to crafts created by families visiting one of the 10 cultural stations on Children’s Hill. Festival is unique because it is a celebration for and by the community at the Creative Arts Guild. It is completely volunteer driven, and we have roles for all ages and abilities. There is an incredible energy surrounding the whole event and veteran volunteers all talk about 'festival season.' The fact that you can view all of this amazing art, enjoy kid-friendly crafts and activities, and check out local live music and cultural performances, all for free, makes Festival an event you and your family can’t miss.”
There’s a job for each and every interested friend of the arts. Come on and join the fun. For more information about Festival, the Preview Party + Taste of Dalton and volunteer opportunities, visit creativeartsguild.org or the Guild's Facebook page. For other questions, contact David George at davidg@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 217-6677.
