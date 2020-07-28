Guild dancers make adjustments for pandemic and move ahead with annual recital and concert

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

From left, Lyndi Jensen, Julia Tucker, Emma Hackney, Holly Potts, Adia Rann and Grace England, all members of Ballet Dalton's senior company, rehearse last week for this weekend's annual concert and recital. Though the concert and recital for the Creative Arts Guild's dance studio is typically in May, it was pushed back to this Friday and Saturday due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.