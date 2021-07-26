Guild Festival dates announced

Mark your calendars now for the Creative Arts Guild’s 58th Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, preceded by a ticketed Taste of Dalton: Festival 2021 Preview Party on Friday, Sept. 17.
Festival is a yearly celebration of the Guild’s mission of bringing art and arts experiences to our area and making them available to everyone.
Festival 2021 weekend will get off to an exciting start on Friday evening with the Taste of Dalton: Festival 2021 Preview Party featuring live jazz and delicious offerings from favorite area restaurants as you enjoy first viewing (and purchasing) of items from the Indoor Patron Exhibit, a juried exhibit of art in Gallery FIVE20 and Gallery ONE11, and from the Outdoor Artist Market on the Guild’s covered Spigel Pavilion. Your ticket will also include beverages of your choice at one of the bars serving wine, craft beer, tea, soda and water.
Festival weekend continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to the Indoor Patron Exhibit and Outdoor Artist Market, Festival will feature ongoing multicultural arts activities and performances for kids, unique and delicious food, live music and self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden. Admission to all indoor and outdoor activities on Saturday and Sunday is free, and the event is always family-friendly.
Check the Guild out on Facebook. For more information or to purchase Taste of Dalton: Festival 2021 Preview Party tickets, visit www.creativeartsguild.org. For ticket purchase help, call (706) 217-6677.
