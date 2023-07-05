The Creative Arts Guild happily announces new exhibits opening Friday in Gallery FIVE20 and Gallery ONE11. Everyone is welcome; the Opening and Artist Reception is free; light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. Join us from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Come see what art teachers are creating
Gallery FIVE20 will feature works by the Guild’s own visual arts instructors as well as works by other area art teachers. Mark Van Doren, nationally famous novelist, playwright, editor, poet and teacher, once said, "The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery." Contrary to the idea that teaching consists of lecturing and handing out knowledge, Van Doren was describing teaching as encouraging students to explore and discover information and ideas themselves; the teacher as coach and facilitator.
“What’s different about arts teachers (and why it matters)”
In an original research project with that title published Sept. 12, 2019, Chris Hall and Patricia Thomson summarized the responses of students in the study who “reported that arts lessons provide them with opportunities to work independently, to do research, to explore questions that they are interested in, to develop skills and to realize ambitious ideas. Many students told us that this contrasted with their experience of other lessons, where they felt less ‘free’ and more constrained, both by the structure of typical lessons and by the need to maintain pace and coverage of the syllabus requirements … Many students linked this experience — and the opportunities the arts give them for self-expression —– to their own well-being and mental health; they saw their art work as a valve for releasing the pressures that they experienced elsewhere in their lives (including in school).”
An exhibit by artist Paul Fontana
Gallery ONE11 will feature work by artist Paul Fontana. A distinguishing aspect of his paintings has to be his wonderful use of color. He explains, “I was a free-range kid in New York City in the '40s and '50s, when you could do that safely. I had a Brownie Hawkeye camera that was almost always with me, so I was composing, looking at light and shadow and becoming fascinated with color.
"Much later, when I was in the Navy, I was assigned to the photo lab aboard aircraft carriers. I mention photography because I feel that it trained my eyes, as well as directing my attention to detail. I’ve not been to art school, so I have no deep artist statement to offer. However, I can tell you that I love to paint and that whatever I paint will be colorful. I went from working with oil paint to acrylic and then to encaustic, which uses oil paint in beeswax, so I feel as though I’ve come full circle."
For more information about the event, find the Guild on Facebook, call (706) 278-0168 or email davidg@creativeartsguild.org.
