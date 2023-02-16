The Creative Arts Guild held a delicious seated dinner with beautiful music on Friday, Feb. 10, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Attendees were treated to a four-course meal prepared by Culinary Arts instructor Chef Courtney Coffey with live music performed by classical guitarist Alejandro Olson and by the Somersault String Quartet, all this set against a backdrop of current Gallery Exhibit artwork enhancing the walls of the exhibit space.
While some guests came as couples just to celebrate their relationship, there were also tables of four, six and even 14 who reserved seating together to enjoy toasting with friends as well as partners.
Everyone seemed to truly enjoy the opportunity for fine dining and wonderful music. Guest David Aft said simply, “It was a blast!” Another guest commended the Guild for combining music, culinary and visual arts to create a unique entertainment experience, saying, “I hope you’ll do this again.”
Guild board members Nancy Whaley and Jerry Henderson joined the staff to help host the special event. Henderson took time out from serving guests to take some photos.
“Such a great event; it was an amazing time!” Henderson said. “There was incredible music starting with a classical concert guitarist, Alejandro Olson, from Chattanooga playing soft tunes that reminded me of the soundtrack of Woody Allen’s movie ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona.’ So ethereal to the ear.
“Then a quartet of strings, Somersault String Ensemble, brought additional magic with beautiful arrangements of popular as well as classic tunes reflecting love and romance. When the new lighting (installed just last year) was softened, it was magic under the moonlight and added great ambiance to the room.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.