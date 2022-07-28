On Friday, Aug. 5, the Creative Arts Guild invites the public to a Gallery Opening and Artist Reception plus the annual Festival Volunteer Kick-Off.
The event is free.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the Guild will present its August Gallery Opening and Artist Reception featuring two wonderful exhibits. Artist Robert Schoolfield’s show opened in July and if you have not had an opportunity to view it this event will be the perfect opportunity. There will also be a new collaborative exhibit from Audrey Batts and Alexa Lett opening in Gallery ONE11. You do not want to miss these two featured shows.
Annual Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts is coming
The evening of Aug. 5 is also the annual Festival Volunteer Kick-Off providing our community friends and art lovers with an early opportunity to sign up to help with the big annual event coming Sept. 16-18. Take a look at the list of volunteer opportunities, sign up for a time slot (or two), and be one of the first to receive a coveted Festival ‘22 T-shirt.
Festival chairpersons are fired up and already working on this great celebration of the arts; they would love to have as many volunteers as possible to join them (“many hands make light and fun work”). We have many different volunteer opportunities in several areas such as Preview Party/Taste of Dalton (for the evening event Sept. 17), Children’s Hill (creative play and multicultural activities), Outdoor Artist Market, Marketing & PR, Grounds & Event Logistics, Weekend Guest Services, Artist Hospitality and more.
A link to the online signup for Festival volunteer opportunities will be live on our website after the event. For more information about Festival, contact David George at davidg@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 217-6677. More is also on the Guild’s Facebook page.
“A Familiar Stranger”
The Guild is pleased to present “A Familiar Stranger,” a wonderful exhibit of works by Chattanooga artist Schoolfield in Gallery FIVE20. He explains that his paintings “capture the attention of the viewer with unavoidable color, and then draws them in with the detail and writings in the works which allows the pieces to be studied at length." The instinctual composition and use of color in his works grabs a viewer’s eye and leads them around the surface. It is the type of art that one can feel.
He is known for his unique style, creating works by layering different materials and media, paints, and including some drawing in-between, around and through the pieces.
He states that his main focus has always been to create the best artwork he can and to continually improve himself, and says “My artwork will speak for itself as long as I stay true to Robert and to the ‘familiar stranger’ within.”
As an artist, he regards himself as “the vehicle,” explaining that “there is a greatness, a force being expressed in everything I see, some kind of spirit or entity responsible.” He recognizes it in all manner of creative expression around him as if he is “encountering a familiar stranger.”
He says, “Creating is an opportunity and an honor. I am fortunate to be able to share through my art an expression of my intimate moments with infinity.”
His award-winning work has been featured in magazines such as Creative Bloch and the Nashville Arts Magazine, and he has been in numerous shows both nationally and internationally. If you visit Chattanooga be sure to check out his hometown gallery, Area 61.
Audrey Batts and Alexa Lett
The new exhibit in Gallery ONE11 is a collaborative effort between textile artists Batts and Lett. Batts is a Dalton native and a friend of the Guild. Lett is from Chattanooga. These artists did not know each other until they were introduced and asked if they would be willing to work collaboratively on this exhibit. They have since become friends and are excited to both be showing at the Guild.
Batts first picked up an embroidery needle and floss in 2018 at an “embroidery for beginners” class, and she was hooked. She started out using prefabricated designs and cheap materials, but as her skills improved she began designing her own hoops, using upcycled fabric, and sharing her creations online.
She says, “My favorite thing about creating my hoops is hearing people exclaim how and why they relate to it the first time they see it. I love connecting with people and I have found that the way I most enjoy this is through my art. When preparing for this exhibit, I looked over the hoops I had created over the last few years and was searching for a theme in my work to focus on. Immediately one of my favorite Talking Heads songs came on the radio, 'Naive Melody: This Must Be the Place.' As I thought about the lyrics, I saw the theme, plain as day, the theme of home.”
Lett has participated in our Festival Indoor Patron Exhibit and we are delighted to have her work in our gallery once again. She is an avid collector of antiques, quilts, stitchery, notions, books, photographs, fabric and just about anything kitschy.
She says, “This collection became a huge hoard. It had to diminish ... become something else ... go away. This raging heap became the inspiration to my latest body of work. Stitching is what I do; it only seemed natural to use the massive pile of supplies growing in my garage.
"My affection for worn, torn and used became one-of-a-kind pieces of art. The unfinished needlepoint craft kits, former packing quilts of strangers and vintage juvenile moth-eaten clothes are now repurposed through hours of layering and stitching. Essentially, I am constantly collaborating with a creative unknown.”
The gallery opening and Festival Kick-off event is free and open to the public; light refreshments will be available. Gallery Openings and Artist Receptions are great opportunities not only to view unique and captivating art but to chat informally with the artists and learn about their inspirations, media and techniques.
