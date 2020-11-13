Guild offers Live Model - Open Studio on Saturday

The Creative Arts Guild Visual Arts Department is excited to offer to the public its popular Live Model – Open Studio. It meets each second Saturday of the month, which will be this Saturday, for adult artists (age 18 and above) who wish to improve their skills in creative rendering of the human figure.
The class will meet from 9 a.m. to noon. The “drop-in” session (no registration required) is $30 per student, and students bring their own supplies. The class will be facilitated by Guild instructor Sandra Babb.
The Live Model - Open Studio provides an opportunity for artists of every level to practice the principles of line, mass, composition, anatomy, foreshortening, values, color, and other components of classical fine art. Artists can directly apply their chosen tactile medium across many styles, engaging in the practice of visually translating the spirit and meaning of the human form. Feel free to sketch, draw, sculpt, or paint (odorless solvents only). Contact Savannah Thomas with questions (savannaht@creativeartsguild.org).
