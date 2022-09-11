On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, preceded by a ticketed Festival 2022 Preview Party + Taste of Dalton event on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., the Creative Arts Guild’s Festival is a yearly celebration of the Guild’s mission to bring high-quality art and arts experiences to the area and make them available to everyone.
The event, intended as a gift to the community, is free and open to the public, except for the preview party, which requires a ticket.
First presented in 1963 by the newly formed Creative Arts Guild, Festival continues to be a true family activity and a wonderful way for everyone to enjoy the arts.
Festival weekend will get off to an exciting start Friday evening, Sept. 16, with the preview party. The party offers guests a first look and purchase opportunity for the juried indoor exhibit, all the while enjoying live Latin jazz and sampling delicious fare from a variety of great Dalton restaurants. Patrons will also get to vote for their favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award.
The preview party also serves as an artist reception for all juried indoor exhibit artists.
The preview party will be held on the grounds of the Guild within the fabulous Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden and surrounded by a delightful atmosphere of live Latin jazz music by Willie Ziavino and the C.O.T. Band.
Preview party tickets are $55. Tickets also include beverages of your choice at one of several bars serving wine, craft beer, tea, soda and water. For your convenience, the Dalton Trolley will be making event parking easy. Simply park at Dalton First Baptist Church and ride in comfort to and from the Guild venue. You can purchase tickets at bit.ly/22FestivalPreviewPartyTOD.
Festival weekend continues Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. The indoor exhibit in the galleries and the Outdoor Artist Market on the Guild’s covered Spigel Pavilion showcase the work of fine artists and artisans: Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Festival 2022 will also feature ongoing multicultural arts activities and performances for kids, unique and delicious food, live music and self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden.
Admission to the indoor exhibit, outdoor market and all the daytime activities is free, and the event is always family-friendly.
An important part of the event is the exhibit and market of high-quality arts and crafts. Event-goers will view a stunning array. It’s the perfect place to purchase unique and beautiful items for holiday gifting or personal collecting. Together these exhibits will feature a broad array of art, jewelry, pottery, painting, folk art, wood, fiber arts, adult and children’s wearables, bags, basketry, glass, metalwork, sculpture and more.
The Festival also offers great activities for families and kids. Staff and Festival chairs have put together a full schedule of activities, arts and crafts projects, live music and special performances, including dances and theatrical demonstrations.
Multicultural Children’s Hill
Much of the fun will be happening on Children’s Hill, an outdoor area with colorful tents celebrating history and traditions from around the world, specifically from some of the cultures represented in our community: Brazil, China, Egypt, Germany, Great Britain, India, Italy, Mexico and Zimbabwe. Tents with an artistic cultural flair will feature those countries and have crafts and cultural experiences pertinent to each locale. There will be games and music, and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will present exciting readings with an international cultural flavor.
“Traveling” through a melting pot of cultures
When kids arrive at Children’s Hill they will receive a Guild “passport” inspiring them to travel from tent to tent and activity to activity. At each country they will receive a special stamp in their passport denoting their “visit” to that country.
The Guild’s desire is to highlight and celebrate the rich cultural melting pot reflected in our area and offer fun learning experiences at each tent.
Enjoy special performances
Unique performances representing various countries are scheduled throughout Festival weekend. The list includes Kofi Mawuko, an African drummer offering kids some hands-on interactive drumming fun; Mexican folkloric dancing with Marcos Gomez and Ariadne Ascencio; Music Play with Anna Faith; and an exhibition of dance by Ballet Dalton, the Guild’s own dance company, performing pieces from its annual “Snow Queen” ballet plus other ballet and modern pieces.
In addition, the band Mariachi Aventurero de Dalton will perform, and Dalton High School drama students will present an “acting game.”
On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, Festival 2022 will feature a number of local and regional musicians at the performance tent on the Guild campus. Playing on Saturday, Sept. 17: Paul Joseph, Not Without My Muse, Jessie Smith, Ariel Omarzu, Molly Watts and the John Buckner Trio. Playing on Sunday, Sept. 18: Joe Vidalez, William Alderman, Joseph Blake Evans and Russell Cook, Spatial Effects and The Stratoblasters.
Throughout the day on the Multicultural Children’s Hill representatives of the featured countries will present performances reflecting the culture of those regions of the world. A visit to Children’s Hill will take kids on a wonderful journey around the world without leaving the Guild grounds.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. Ballet Dalton will present dance selections from “The Snow Queen,” the Guild Dance Department’s annual winter ballet. The dancers will also perform other ballet and contemporary works choreographed by Guild Dance Program staff and guest instructors.
Festival 2022 leading sponsors
The Guild is indebted to these leading sponsors: Mohawk Industries, Textile Rubber and Chemical Co., Engineered Floors, Shaw Industries Group, Marketing Alliance Group, Ken and Myra White, the Brown Whitworth Foundation, Barrett Industries, the city of Dalton and Materials Handling Inc.
For more information about all Festival 2022 activities, visit creativeartsguild.org, the Guild on Facebook or call David George at (706) 217-6677.
