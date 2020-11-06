The Creative Arts Guild celebrated the traditional Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday with food, costumes, and — most importantly — reverence for deceased loved ones.
Dia de los Muertos "is a reflection of our community," and the Guild's celebration is "one of the coolest events I've seen," said Daniel Silverio, who returned to the event after missing last year's edition. With Dia de los Muertos, "you're showing respect (for the dead), but not in a sad way."
Events like the one at the Guild on Oct. 30 "show people our culture and teach them about it," said Reina Paniagua, who attended the Guild's Day of the Dead celebration for the first time this year. "It's good to inform others, because our culture is so beautiful, and this shows others what we do in our country means a lot."
To welcome departed spirits, families prepare elaborate altars, or "ofrendas," on which they place items like food, drinks, candles, photos and incense, according to the Guild. Pan de Muertos (bread of the dead) and sugar skeletons are among the traditional treats enjoyed during the three days of Dia de los Muertos festivities, traditional Aztec dancers offered blessings over the altar at the Guild, and there was a "La Catrina" — the "Lady of the Dead" goddess — fashion show.
"Everything here represents something special," from the arches symbolizing entrance into the world of the dead, to marigolds (flowers used to honor the dead), to purifying salt, to water that quenches the thirst of the souls, said Paniagua, a member of Dalton State College's Latin American Student Organization. "On this day, every single thing here has meaning."
Rather than sad or mournful, Dia de los Muertos celebrates the lives of the deceased. While the Guild held its own celebration, many families set up ofrendas in their homes for Dia de los Muertos and/or visit graves of their departed loved ones.
"In Mexico (this weekend), all our cemeteries are full of loved ones" honoring the dearly departed, Paniagua said. "You're really showing your love, and it's really special."
Her family, in Mexico, was setting up altars for her grandparents at roughly the same time she was at the Guild's festival, she said. The Day of the Dead is a way for them to "always be remembered."
During Dia de los Muertos, Silverio thinks of his great-grandmother, "the first person to pass away who I was really close to," he said. "This is a good way to celebrate her life."
Because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Guild made certain adjustments this year to the annual event, including required masks and observance of social distancing. Furthermore, everyone was asked to enter through one access point for temperature checks and wrist bands.
While the Guild's celebration typically includes various competitions and activities with prizes awarded to individuals or groups, "this year we’re just getting to the essence of what the holiday truly means: celebrating the reverent and universal part of acknowledging and remembering loved ones who have passed," said Amanda Brown, the Guild's executive director. "It’s truly such a beautiful tradition, (and) I’ve fallen in love with it."
"A lot of people have lost loved ones this year, and this is a very reverent way to honor them," said Sarah Murry, the Guild's marketing director. It's also "a nod to a culture so vital in our community."
"I'm second-generation here, and it's easy to forget your roots, but it's important not to," said Silverio, also a member of Dalton State's Latin American Student Organization. "Remember where your family is from and what they have gone through."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.