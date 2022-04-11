Spring for the Arts 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, on the Creative Arts Guild's Spigel Pavilion and in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Guild's Arts in Education Programs and delightfully coincides with International Sculpture Day, a worldwide celebration of the community, the work and the love of sculpture.
Proceeds from this ticketed event benefit all Arts in Education programs including the O.N. Jonas Foundation Artists in Residence partnership serving area schools and alternative learning centers, student arts scholarships and all other Guild educational programming and outreach. The event will feature a festive brunch, beverage options, live music, raffles and docent-guided tours of the sculpture garden.
Tell me about Arts in Education
The Guild’s Arts in Education programs consist of internal educational classes and workshops in dance, visual arts, culinary arts and music; field trip offerings; needs-based arts scholarships for Guild students; the annual Student Arts Expo; and the newest Arts in Education venture, Creative Connections, an annual professional development conference for all area school arts educators in all arts disciplines. Additionally, a special partnership with the O.N. Jonas Foundation has annually afforded invaluable Artists in Residence educational experiences for area students.
Executive Director Amanda Brown explains, “The partnership between the Creative Arts Guild and the O.N. Jonas Foundation is instrumental in our collaborative ability to serve students at large in our area schools. The partnership provides Artists in Residence opportunities for our area students, striving to ensure that every child in our community may participate in the arts.
"The partnership is committed to broadening arts exposure and education for students in grades pre-k through 12 in Dalton city, Whitfield County and Murray County schools, the Elbert Shaw Regional Detention Center, Crossroads Academy, Mountain Creek Academy, NorthStar School, and for students from homeschool settings as well.”
Why is Arts in Education important for our community?
Jennifer Phinney, secretary of the Creative Arts Guild board and Dual Enrollment Program specialist for the Georgia Department of Education, explains, “The arts are a celebration of life, of the internal creative spirit that makes us human. The nurturing of that spirit is one of the most important things schools can do. The O.N. Jonas Foundation programs are a vital tool in that effort, bringing artists and experiences to our students that they might never have otherwise. Those opportunities make all the difference in a child’s life. We cannot thank the Jonas Foundation enough for their continued support of our students and our schools.”
Kids benefit in many ways
Guild staff member Jim Sneary offers, “Research shows that arts education and exposure to all fine arts has numerous benefits for young people including improved academic achievement, cultural awareness, inventiveness, social and emotional development, and civic engagement. It also promotes self-directed learning, improves school attendance and sharpens critical and creative skills. Often through the arts, students learn to design, collaborate, problem solve and express themselves effectively, skills which translate well into a strong foundation for business and commerce.”
Creative Connections
The first Creative Connections conference in October 2017 was born from the Guild's interest in supporting working artists and arts educators and was designed for area arts educators in all arts disciplines. Teachers attending the trainings have praised the session topics, facilitators, format and overall organization of the annual event.
One teacher who attended a session said that in 30 years of teaching Creative Connections was the “best professional development I have ever received.” Due to the success and popularity of the original event, the Guild hosted a Creative Connections conference each year prior to the COVID-19 shutdown and hopes to offer it again this October.
Tickets, tables and sponsorships
Individual tickets for Spring for the Arts 2022 are $55 and are available online at www.creativeartsguild.org. A limited number of full table reservations are available for groups of four, six or eight by calling (706) 217-6677.
Also, there is still time to become a sponsor of this year’s event. It’s easy. Just contact Brown at amandab@creativeartsguild.org for information.
