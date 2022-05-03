Looking for a beautiful and inspiring activity for this Friday evening and/or Saturday? Make plans to attend the Creative Arts Guild’s annual dance concert on Friday and/or a dance recital on Saturday.
Ballet Dalton and the Guild Dance Department have prepared an inspiring program of performance numbers for the concert and recital. The concert and recital will take place in the Dalton High School theater, 1500 Manly St.
Friday’s dance concert begins at 7 p.m. Ballet Dalton, Intermediate 3’s, Intermediate 4’s, Tween/Teen Tap and the Guild Dance Ensemble will perform.
On Saturday, all Guild Dance Program students perform in the spring recital at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.
This year’s concert and recital theme “All Things Bright and Beautiful” will feature ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, modern and contemporary forms.
Tickets for both the concert and recital are all reserved seating. Remaining unsold tickets will be sold at the door. Concert tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens, and recital tickets are $5.
Visit www.creativeartsguild.org for more information on performances and to purchase tickets online. Contact Dance Director Jessie Fincher at (706) 259-7264 or jessief@creativeartsguild.org for additional information.
Dance participants
Aahir Patel, Aalia Dawood, Adalee Gandarilla, Addison Brown, Adia Rann, Adilene Hernandez, Aileen Urbina, Aleeza Dawood, Alice Pope, Alizee Rendon, Alliah Guzman, Allie Dunn, Allison Torres, Alyssa Romero, Alyssa Bennett, Anaya Patel, Andrea Torres, Ansley Brackett, Arabeli Calzada, Aria Fraire, Ariana Guzman, Ariel Norton, Asuka Terada, Atiya Parks, Ayanna Beamon, Ayla Gandarilla and Bella Castillo.
Also, Belle Azua, Blakely Duarte, Bowen Thornton, Braylan Hunter, Brooklyn Fantony, Camila Galindo Munoz, Camila Hurtado, Carson Cline, Charlie Walker-Livesay, Charlie Robinson, Charlotte Flowers, Chloe Smith, Deklan Bramlett, Dulce Silva, Eimi Paez, Elanna Hambrick, Eleanor Allen, Elin Hobbs, Ellie Martinez, Elsa Campos, Elsa Gewecke, Emily Lawless, Emma Campos and Emma Hackney.
And Emma Kate Randall, Emmalynn Underwood, Eva Talbot, Evelyn Ramos, Fernanda Vigil, Finley Bonanno. Genesis Linares, Georgia Brown, Grace Shatz, Hadlee Stringer, Haigen Stringer, Hattie Hord, Haven Magrath, Hope Rollins, Isabella Joaquin, Isabella Ramirez, Jaelyn Haynes, Jeorgia Emerson, Jessica Gandarilla Escobar, Josephine Roberts, Kamilah Huerta, Kelsey King, Khloe Moser and Layla Elayan.
And Leah Marcelli, Leah Talley, Lila Narramore, Lily Malerbi, Lilyanna Parsons, Lisel Almonte, Lucy Abercrombie, Lucy Belle Martin, Lyla Haynes, Lyla Putnam, Lyndi Jensen, Marisol Luna, Mary Sharp, Melanie Walker, Mia Jackson, Milah Coleman, Monica Velasquez, Nora McBryar, Olivia Mills, Penelope Carrillo, Penelope Hull, Penelope Hutchins, Reese Underwood, Renata Brito and Ruby-Jane Rhoads.
And Ruthie Smith, Ryliaan Cochran, Sarah Jacobson, Savanna Phillips, Scarlett Valladares, Shelby Huch, Sofia Gomez, Sofia Valadez, Sophia Garcia, Sophia Rose Avila, Taylor A. Nietzsche, Valentina Montalvo, Valerie Fraire, Valerie Ruiz, Victoria Montalvo, Violeta Garcia and Ximena Hurtado.
