Guild to present Ballet School Concert and Student Recitals

The Creative Arts Guild is pleased to present its annual Ballet School Concert and Student Recitals.
The Guild and Ballet Dalton will present a concert with intermediate and advanced students Friday at 5:30 p.m. and school recitals on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The recitals include students of all ages enrolled in the dance program. The concert and recitals will be presented on the Guild's Spigel Pavilion at its Waugh Street location in Dalton.
Following a very challenging year, Color My World celebrates our dance artists of all ages and illustrates how, despite the many speed bumps, we still dance and make the world more colorful through our art.
The contributions of artists to our world are many, coloring our world through paint brushes, musical notes and of course through movement. We congratulate our dancers and their accomplishments and we thank our dance families and community supporters for continuing with, and joining us anew, this year.
We are very proud of these talented dancers and the hard work they have put in to create a colorful and memorable event. We especially want to applaud our Master Tier dancers who not only spent hours perfecting their dance routines but also designed and created their group piece “Hiraeth,” which translates as “an earnest longing or nostalgia." Kudos also to Violet Pasqua who co-choreographed her senior solo and to Julia Tucker who choreographed her senior solo.
In-person family tickets may be purchased at the Guild today from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. during recital rehearsals. In-person tickets are limited to family members of dancers only; however, the concert and recitals will also be live-streamed on the Guild's Facebook page with live-stream tickets available through http://www.creativeartsguild.org/dance/performances.
Participating dancers
If you know any of these young artists, be sure to congratulate them.
Finley Bonanno, Grace England, Emma Hackney, Lyndi Jensen, Violet Pasqua, Adia Rann, Julia Tucker, Melanie Walker, Alyssa Bennett, Carson Cline, Layla Elayan, Taylor Nietzsche, Reagan Robinson, Mary Sharp, Grace Shatz, Chloe Smith, Eva Talbot, Asuka Terada, Allison Torres, Leah Trejo, Emmalynn Underwood, Stella Crockett, Emily Lawless, Charlie Robinson, Valerie Ruiz, Leah Talley, Aria Fraire, Khloe Moser, Isabella Ramirez, Monica Velasquez, Arabeli Calzada, Haven Magrath, Brianna Perez, Lindsey Hale, Bryleigh Phillips and Belle Azua.
Also, Georgia Brown, Sophia Casas, Charleston Curry, Ayla Gandarilla, Lyla Gordon, Penelope Hull, Mia Jackson, Sarah Jacobson, Ariel Norton, Zyniah Young, Arden Brown, Marisol Luna, Savanna Phillips, Andrea Torres, Sofia Valadez, Addison Brown, Adalee Gandarilla, Elin Hobbs, Kelsey King, Kourtney Kirk, Lily Malerbi, Reese Underwood, Jaelyn Haynes, Alvia Meza, Lila Narramore, Adelene Nunez, Tatiyana Paniagua, Kaegan Parangan, Charlie Walker-Livesay, Amelia Owens, Emmrie Anderson, Sofia Gomez, Hattie Hord, Annalia Jiminez and Jazlyn Mendez.
And Camila Rodriguez, Ruthie Smith, Adilene Hernandez, Selma Payne, Josie Allen, Sophia Rose Avila, Aurora Caceres, Ruby-Jane Rhoads, Suhei Rodriguez, Aileen Urbina, Blakely Crider, Emelia Crocket, Paisleigh Kelley, Nora McBryar, Alice Pope, Ella Tanner, Bowen Thornton, Luna Trejo and Emily Wilson.
