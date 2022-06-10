It is with great anticipation and excitement that the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra prepares to present its second annual Pops in Burr Park concert in celebration of our nation’s Fourth of July holiday at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton.
The orchestra starts at 8:30 but there will be live music starting at 6:30 as folks are gathering.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be flags to wave and glow necklaces to wear for all and a patriotic craft table for the kids. Beverages will be available for purchase.
“For years — since the opening of Burr Park — it has been a dream of the Guild to bring an accessible orchestral music sampling to the masses as part of the Off the Rails summer music series. In fact, it was part of the vision in designing a stage large enough to house a large musical ensemble,” said Guild Executive Director Amanda Brown.
While the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra was originally assembled to accompany the Guild’s annual story-ballet production of “The Snow Queen,” “even at the first meeting to discuss the Snow Queen production, the idea of Pops in the Park was initiated. Each year we worked toward this goal and are now enjoying seeing it happen again for a second year,” Brown said.
Looking first for local and then expanding to regional musicians, the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra is comprised of many locally known and loved musicians. Led by Conductor George “Smitty” Barnett and administered by Guild Music Director, Lisa Elders, who will play flute/piccolo at the event, the 2022 Pops in Burr Park Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra includes 31 skilled musicians.
Also performing are several accomplished area vocalists, six Guild and Ballet Dalton Company dancers, actor and teacher Wes Phinney performing dramatic reading and a group of local children who will sing “This Land is Your Land.” The finale will be a brilliant display of fireworks to wrap up the evening.
The event will be dedicated in loving memory of Bill and Annelle Gillilan, who shared a love of music, our community and our country. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954.
The program will begin with the presentation of colors and include popular and traditional Pops favorites such as “Stars and Stripes Forever” and the “1812 Overture.”
Don’t miss this heartwarming tribute to a most important American holiday. More information is at creativeartsguild.org.
