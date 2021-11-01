Guild to present 'The Snow Queen' ballet

The Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton happily announce the fall production of "The Snow Queen," a ballet based on the Hans Christian Andersen story by the same name.
The show will be presented in the Dalton High School auditorium. Performances are Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online only at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=130707&pr=1. Remaining tickets not sold online will be available at the door at the time of each performance.
The Saturday, Nov. 20, matinee at 2 p.m. features all of the music, mystery and magic of "The Snow Queen" in an abridged, narrated format specifically designed for young audiences and their families. The Dalton High School Players will narrate as Hans Christian Andersen and his wife Anne.
They travel through the story with the audience explaining the traditions, techniques and artistic choices of a ballet and an orchestra, providing a greater understanding and appreciation for this classic art form. This year, for the first time, the Dalton High School Players will also perform as marionettes in the “Village Scene.”
Guild Dance Director Jessie Fincher said, “We look forward to our audience experiencing the wonderful partnership of beautiful dancing and music that creates 'The Snow Queen' magic. Join us on this inspiring journey and remember again how love can melt even the coldest of hearts. It is not to be missed.”
If you have not yet seen this amazing production you are in for a memorable treat.
