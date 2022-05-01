The Creative Arts Guild is pleased to announce “Formed By Fire” displayed in Gallery FIVE20 and “Songs of the Sacred Harp” in Gallery ONE11 and opening Friday, May 6.
The combined exhibit will feature the work of ceramic artists Mary and Dan DeFoor, owners of Angelville Pottery based in Resaca. Their work includes both functional items as well as purely aesthetic sculptural pieces.
Both Mary and Dan DeFoor teach ceramics; they instruct in slab and coil-built methods, wheel-thrown pottery and development and application of glazes and other surface treatments. Together they have been teaching adult clay classes at the Creative Arts Guild for five years and exhibit their work in the Guild’s annual Festival each September.
Inspiration for this exhibit
In “Formed By Fire” Dan DeFoor explores balance and pattern in sculptural works that feature the contrast of sleek white ceramic forms against textural surfaces of charred wood. The juxtaposition of clay and burned wood is a natural one that honors the earliest potters, as the use of wood to fuel fire to transform clay has existed for millennia.
In “Songs of the Sacred Harp” Mary DeFoor takes the lead in designing both imagery and words to apply to Dan’s wheel-thrown vessels. The inspiration for this series comes from the centuries-old a cappella “shape note” singing tradition once common in rural churches throughout the Southeast.
The four geometric shapes that make up the notes of sacred harp music — rectangle, triangle, oval and diamond — become a decorative element gracing the platters and vessels in the gallery. Some of the pieces present the shape notes of sacred harp music in patterns to form mandalas; in others, the notes are accompanied by lyrics of sacred harp tunes inscribed on their surface.
Gallery opening and reception
Join the Guild for the Gallery Opening and Artist Reception on Friday, May 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Guild facility at 520 W. Waugh St. Light refreshments will be available.
Gallery Openings and Artist Receptions are great opportunities not only to view unique and captivating art but to chat informally with the artists and learn about their inspirations, media and techniques. For more information, contact Amanda Walker at amandaw@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 259-0093.
More about Dan DeFoor
Dan DeFoor holds a degree in fine arts from Berry College, a master of visual arts degree from Georgia State University and a doctor of education degree from the University of Georgia.
His more recent teaching experience includes adjunct professor of education and instructor of ceramics and sculpture at Shorter University, adjunct professor of art education at Delta State University and most recently as instructor of ceramics at the Creative Arts Guild. He gained much of his previous art instruction experience in the public schools of Douglas County.
Passionate about promoting the arts in our schools, he has served in various advocacy and art education roles including president of the Georgia Art Education Association (1991-93), member of the High Museum of Art Teacher Advisory Panel (1996–2007) and Secondary Division director for the National Art Education Association.
Other memberships include the Georgia Clay Council, Potters Council and Retired Educators Association.
He is the author of numerous publications, papers and exhibits, and he is the recipient of a number of awards: Georgia Emeritus Art Educator of the Year in 2015, Nix-Mickish Award, Georgia Art Education Association in 2008, Georgia Youth Art Month Honorary State Art Educator in 2008, Georgia Art Educator of the Year in 1982 and 2005, Computer Learning Foundation National Award in 2000, Southeastern Secondary Art Educator of the Year in 1996 and Claire Flanagan National Youth Art Month Award in 1984.
More about Mary DeFoor
Mary DeFoor considers herself a first-generation beneficiary of the Creative Arts Guild. Having first ventured into the Guild’s original Pentz Street location for a children’s art workshop in 1963, she sees her current exhibit as a homecoming almost 60 years in the making.
Although professional opportunities and interests steered her adult life away from Dalton and the Guild, its influence planted a seed that later flourished in her ongoing commitment to arts advocacy, earning her recognition from the Georgia Art Education Association for Distinguished Service Outside the Profession.
Her retirement after a 32-year career teaching French has afforded her the opportunity to return to the ceramics studio. She creates collaboratively with her husband Dan, a ceramic artist for almost 50 years, to develop a body of work that features application of her hand-building techniques and glazing to Dan’s wheel-thrown vessels.
Her first formal recognition as an artist came in September 2013 when the couple’s work “Carolen’s Legacy” was awarded first place at the inaugural Art of Giving exhibition in Dalton.
