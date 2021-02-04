The Creative Arts Guild is excited to invite the community to enjoy the first Gallery Opening and Artist Reception of 2021 on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
As always, this event is free and open to the public.
In addition, the Guild is continuing to exercise the utmost caution for the safety and well-being of guests and staff. Masks and social distancing are required in the facility, and the number of people in our galleries will be limited.
The latest exhibit features the work of Paul Caponigro.
"Acclaimed for his spiritually moving images of Stonehenge and other Celtic megaliths of England and Ireland, Caponigro has also photographed the temples, shrines and sacred gardens of Japan," Peter Robinson, editor, of the Bradshaw Foundation, has written.
Often, his work inspires viewers with glimpses of the mystical woodland of his native New England. In 2001 he received the Centenary Medal from the Royal Photographic Society in recognition of his significant contribution to the art of photography.
Exhibiting with Caponigro will be two regional photographers whose work has been heavily influenced by him, Pradip Malde of Sewanee, Tennessee, and David Dennard of Dalton.
Malde is a photographer and professor at Sewanee: The University of the South. He Malde was first introduced to Caponigro’s work at the age of 17 when he saw a print of Caponigro’s "Galaxy Apple, New York City, 1964" at a London gallery. Of the experience, Malde said, “My life has never been the same. It was then that I decided to study photography ... More important than ever is what Caponigro’s work taught me: the experience of making and seeing a physical print, ‘where mind and imagination might combine with the world of feeling to bring a new object into being.’”
Dennard has been mentored by Caponigro during the last several years. Dennard, who guest-curated the exhibit, said, “When I was first introduced to Paul Caponigro’s work in 1993 by Pradip Malde, it was an enlightening moment that changed my photographic pursuits and helped shape me into the photographer I am today. This exhibition is a tribute to all teachers and the immeasurable impact they can have on their students.”
Dennard’s work has been exhibited in galleries across the country, including the Creative Arts Guild.
For more information about the exhibit and the Creative Arts Guild, please visit creativeartsguild.org or reach out to Gallery Director Savannah Thomas at savannaht@creativeartsguild.org. Note: Individual viewing appointments are available by contacting Thomas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.