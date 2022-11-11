On the evening of Jan. 17, 1991, Jim Chamblee was glued to his TV as the opening salvos of Operation Desert Storm in Iraq began. In fact, he stayed up all night watching as missiles found their targets and tracer rounds filled the air.
Chamblee had good reason — his son, Bill, was a weapons officer and “backseater” in a F-15E “Eagle” fighter jet involved in the one-sided fray as American-led Allied forces pummeled Baghdad by air and opened up wide gaps in the Iraqi defenses.
“I knew he’d be flying that night and he was,” said Chamblee, 94, who served in the Army in his younger years.
The next morning, Shirley Childs, who also had a son in the Air Force in the region, called Chamblee and said, “We need to do something,” he recalled. Chamblee recommended contacting Marsha Whitener and the three met for lunch.
“We discussed what we could do to support our troops over there,” he said. “At first we thought about putting flags along the sidewalks (in Dalton), and then we began meeting at my office at Pruden Insurance every Tuesday night. We decided to put up 250 flags in memory or in honor of someone serving in the military, and put an ad in the paper so people could sponsor flags for Memorial Day. It was Marsha’s idea that got it started.”
Whitener remarked of it being her idea, “I think so, but I wouldn’t swear to it. Logistically, we didn’t think it was going to be possible to put them along sidewalks.”
The small group that began to draw others to get involved in the effort was somewhat overwhelmed when requests for 558 flags to be placed came in from an advertisement in the Dalton Daily Citizen, Chamblee recalled. What began as the patriotic support group United We Stand and its Avenue of Flags continues today on the lawn of the Whitfield County Courthouse during patriotic-themed holidays.
Chamblee began to head up the logistics side of placing the flags and then storing them until the next installment, which takes numerous volunteers each year. Donations were collected to purchase the initial support system, consisting of 18-inch pieces of PVC pipe sunk into the ground to hold each flag’s pole. Also, steel rods with caps to cover the pipes when not holding flags were put together by a welding class at Southeast Whitfield High School.
Shirley Childs’ husband Fred said at the time United We Stand started they had a son in the Air Force, Rusty Pickard (his stepson), and they supplied a flag for him. They also placed a flag for their son together, Frederick Earl Childs, who also served in the Air Force.
“Jim had it set up so it could be done as easy as possible,” he said of Chamblee’s involvement. “He stored them in the parking (deck, on King Street) in a room on the bottom floor. He had little carts made to stack the poles in. The prisoners from the (county) jail would roll them out each time and helped us put them up and take them down.
“We’d have a person with a weed-eater go by and locate each (flagpole hole). It was kinda hard to find them sometimes because they were recessed for mowing. Then we’d call for volunteers to come out and just stick the flags in the ground. Jim made it fairly easy for us, and I’m sure he had some help from someone with all that.”
Whitener’s husband, Sparky, was serving in Bahrain when Desert Storm began and was in Kuwait three days after it was liberated, she said.
“We got together at the (Dalton) Depot and talked,” she recalled of Chamblee and Shirley Childs. “There were three of us, then it turned into five and we just put an ad in the paper. Jim and Judy Jolly of J&J Industries had a son over there too and got involved. Jo Anne Shirley had already — I’m not sure how many years before — asked the county commissioners for permission to (place) an Avenue of Flags, but we didn’t know where to put it … (architect) Lowell Kirkman drew up the plans (for the courthouse lawn).”
Whitener called the response to the flags when they were covering the south lawn of the courthouse fluttering in the breeze “amazing.”
“It was very well received,” she said of the era.
Flyover in first year
In an April 1991 letter to United We Stand participant Shirley — whose brother Bobby Jones’ plane went down in Vietnam and whose body has never been recovered — Brig. Gen. William Bland of the Adjutant General’s office in Atlanta notified her there would be a flyover of F-15 aircraft at noon on Memorial Day at the courthouse in Dalton. In later years, speakers would give addresses honoring the patriotic holiday.
Former Dalton Daily Citizen editor Mark Pace praised the effort in a 2007 article.
“Involved community members deserve community-wide applause and support for their prayers, organization activities and continued work that honors and salutes our veterans and their military careers — many of them (ending as) fatal or still listed as missing in action,” Pace wrote.
Chamblee apologized for not remembering more of the people’s names who have volunteered in the continuous three-decade display.
“We tried to get everybody involved that we could,” he said. “In 2015, I decided to step aside and we asked the American Legion if they would take it over, and they did. It continues as a volunteer operation.”
George Lo Greco of American Legion Post 112 in Dalton said the organization’s members and other local patriots are “all aging.”
“I’m concerned about the younger patriots,” he said. “Not that long ago, it was very common to have over a hundred people that would make time to help put out and take down the flags around the courthouse, seven times a year. The last time we put them out, there was one other Legionnaire besides me, six firefighters and eight trustees from the jail who did all the work for Patriots Day ... I am concerned about our city’s future.”
The Avenue of Flags now “desperately needs” more groups to get involved in helping place the flags, said Whitener.
“If we didn’t have the (Dalton) fire department, we would not get it done,” she revealed. “They’ll show up with three or four trucks if there’s not a fire call. One morning they were pulling up and all of a sudden ‘Whoop! Woo-woo-woo,’ an alarm (sounded) and they took off. They came back a little later and helped.”
Whitener believes if some of the “major churches” in town would commit to one day a year it would help greatly.
“They could pass it around so one church wouldn’t have the Fourth of July every year,” she said.
