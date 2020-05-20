Guyton is chief financial officer of AdventHealth Murray

AdventHealth Murray is pleased to announce that Alan Guyton is now serving as chief financial officer of AdventHealth Murray, AdventHealth Gordon and the AdventHealth Southeast region.
Guyton has been a part of the AdventHealth team for more than 15 years and most recently served as the senior finance officer and regional vice president of finance for AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and the Mid-America region.
“We are thrilled to have Alan join our team,” said Karen Steely, interim president and chief operating officer of AdventHealth Murray. “He has achieved great accomplishments in his career at AdventHealth, and we are excited to see him grow in this new role.”
Guyton and his wife, Jackie, have been married for 18 years and have two daughters, Morgan and Alli. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing golf and being outdoors.
