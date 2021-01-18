Her decade as a gymnast has taught Genevieve Oshier many lessons she's applied in other aspects of her life, and her passion for continually challenging herself earned her Georgia Scholar status and the salutatorian title for Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2020.
"I always like a challenge, and I don't like to be bored with what I'm doing,'' she said. "Never have I come home from practice and said 'Today was easy.'"
She's spent "15-20 hours per week (on gymnastics) since I was little," and her coaches at Level Up Gymnastics in Chatsworth instilled in her that "you can always be better, (that) you don't have limits," she said. "You have a comfort zone, a challenge zone, and a panic zone, (and) I want to spend a lot of my time in the challenge zone, because that's where I can grow."
Oshier's predilection for high achievement left her apprehensive as she approached her sophomore year, when she faced a rigorous course schedule.
"You hear all about" Jordan Leonard's Language Arts class, as it's "notorious for being super difficult," but Oshier developed a meaningful relationship with the teacher, taking his Advanced Placement (AP) class the following year, she said. "He's easy to talk to and fun to be around."
She followed a similar script with Melissa Torbett's honors and AP chemistry courses, first "really nervous,'' but then favoring those classes above all others, even though AP chemistry "kicked my butt," she said with a giggle. And she forged lasting connections, as "I know I can always go to (Torbett and Leonard) if I ever need anything."
Oshier "is obviously an extremely hard-working student, (and) that, grouped with her innate intelligence and legitimate desire to learn new things, made her a joy to teach and to just know as a person," Torbett said. "She has a genuinely positive outlook on life; even when you knew she had so much on her plate, she’d still greet you with a smile."
Oshier never set a goal of finishing top of her class — "I just wanted to get all A's, and I thought it would be impressive if I could do that" — and she only learned of Georgia Scholars during her senior year, so those honors were simply natural outcomes of what she'd already been doing, she said. In addition, "I don't really like to talk about my accomplishments, but it is nice to know that I have something to show for all my hard work."
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and in their community, according to the state's Department of Education. Seniors eligible demonstrate preeminence in every phase of their lives, from school to community.
"I'm a well-rounded person because of the people I grew up with, my parents, and my teachers," Oshier said. "It isn't just me."
Oshier is "humble and never seeks to draw attention to her abilities or accomplishments, but those things speak loudly enough for her on their own merit," Torbett said. She "is just a quality human being, and she’s going to be successful in everything she does while helping those around her to be better for knowing her."
Nothing provided Oshier more joy than gymnastics, and part of the initial attraction was its uniqueness among local sports offerings, she said. "It's different, and I like to be different."
Oshier spent the summer of 2020 coaching other gymnasts, and she improved her communication skills through volunteer hours both inside and outside school.
She boasts a long volunteer relationship with the Whitfield County Animal Shelter, introduced there by her mother, and "you never knew what you were going to get when you walked in there," she said. "I walked dogs, washed dogs, all kinds of stuff."
In school, Oshier became involved with Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), a national nonprofit career and technical organization for students in Family and Consumer Sciences education — a club "you have to get super involved with to get the full experience of," she said. She especially enjoyed fall leadership camps in Covington, where she learned the value of creativity and initiative.
"I always thought that, as a student, teachers organize, and you do it," but she realized through those workshops that students can act as catalysts, then enlist faculty and staff to assist their efforts, she said. That led to a project addressing teen dating violence around Valentine's Day last February.
Oshier and a few other members of FCCLA at Northwest established a booth near their school's front entrance with a "huge" rose, handed out information regarding abusive relationships, and asked students to write in hearts "what love is — and is not — to them," she said.
"I was pretty proud of that, and the rose got pretty big."
It was important to Oshier to be involved in her school.
"You should definitely get involved," she said. "Everyone says it, but not everyone does it."
"Make as many connections as you can with teachers and peers, because that's what makes a lasting impression on you," she said. "The people at Northwest are the reason I am where I am."
"I know more about myself, now, and I'm not afraid to be myself, even if it's not the most popular thing to do," she explained last year. "It (was) continual growth for four years" of high school.
