Keith Hall of the Whitfield County Buildings & Grounds Department holds the certificate presented to him at the May 13 county commission meeting after being selected Whitfield County Employee of the Month for March. Also pictured are Commission Chairman Jevin Jensen (right) and Buildings & Grounds Director Chuck Fetzer. Hall was praised for always being willing to help, never complaining and always doing his job with a smile on his face. He played a key role in building the decorative wall setting for the county Employee Recognition Luncheon last year.