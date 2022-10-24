The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center has planned a Halloween-themed version of the "Deal or No Deal" game. This will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m.
Community Sponsors is participating. There will be refreshments, prizes for the game and a costume contest.
This program is free and open to the public.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center will host a Halloween-themed Dance and Party Night on Monday, Oct. 31. The cost is $5 per person. Doors open at 5:30. Supper will be served at 6. Music provided by Mosteller Media Inc. Please call the Senior Center to sign up in advance at (706) 278-3700.
For more information, please call the Senior Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.