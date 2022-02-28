Hamfest celebrated its 40th consecutive year in Dalton on Saturday, once again bringing amateur radio enthusiasts together at the North Georgia Agricultural Fairgrounds to buy, sell and discuss new and old radio equipment.
“This is consistently one of the best medium or small Hamfests we go to,” said Calhoun’s Rick Weiss, who attended with his father Doug. Rick brought “some tools and a lot of network and computer equipment” to sell, while his father offered “more audio gear.”
“I’m happy to share, if somebody wants it or will use it,” said Doug Weiss. “We’ve driven as much as seven hours (for Hamfests, so) convenience is a big factor” for the Dalton version.
This was Rick Weiss’ 30th time at Dalton’s Hamfest, and he and his father earned their amateur radio operator licenses around the same time, he said.
“I always had a love of electronics and computers — it’s interesting — and what I learned as a kid to get my ham radio license ended up being part of my (low-voltage engineering) career.”
Rick Weiss, once the student, is “now the teacher,” his father said with a chuckle. “He keeps me no more than 10 years behind technologically.”
“I really like the tech aspect of it — I do a lot with different antenna designs — but for some, it’s about communication,” Rick Weiss said. “Many of us got into this before the internet was big, and this was the only way to talk to somebody across the world.”
The exhibitors included companies demonstrating the latest in radios, antennas, wire and other supplies, as well as amateur radio operators — known as hams — buying, selling and trading parts. Ham radio operators can communicate with one another despite great distances, and some utilize the technology to assist during emergencies, such as severe weather.
“Emergency management is a very important aspect to a lot of ham radio operators, and a lot of us are very interested in emergency communication,” said Jack Thompson, president of the Dalton Amateur Radio Club, which hosts the event.
In his native Mississippi, Thompson is a weather spotter, a member of an emergency management team, and a member of a search-and-rescue team, (so) “I have eight antennas on my truck.”
“I use my ham radio skills to help people,” Thompson said. “I worked in aircraft electronics for 40 years, and even as a kid I was always interested in ham radio.”
Ham radio “is good for assisting public safety in times of crisis when they need it,” said 20-year-old Carter Grant, the youngest member of the Dalton Amateur Radio Club and a Murray County firefighter. “My family has been in public safety for years, and public safety and amateur radio work well together.”
Thompson has been attending this event for a decade, and “everyone is very friendly,” he said. “The boneyard — our outdoor flea market — is one of our biggest draws.”
“We’re the second-largest Hamfest in Georgia, and we catch a lot of people on their way back from a huge Hamfest in Orlando (Florida)” two weeks prior, he said. “This is a whole generation here.”
“We have people who have been all 40 years,” said Greg Williams, president of the Hamfest committee that organizes the event. “It’s the friendliness of our club and the low prices.”
“We get a lot of help from the American Legion, city of Dalton, the Boy Scouts, the North Georgia Agricultural Fair Association and the Dalton Noon Lions Club,” Williams added. “It’s just a lot of fun, and I really enjoy it.”
While many of the attendees were veterans of Dalton’s Hamfest, Trea Byrge made his first appearance, along with his father-in-law Roger Lowe, who attended several times previously, Byrge said.
“He’ll probably end up buying as much as he sells.”
Byrge, who drove three hours from northern Tennessee with his father-in-law, was impressed by the turnout on a chilly morning.
“I was really shocked, and I wasn’t expecting this many people,” he said. “I didn’t think that many people were doing ham radio anymore.”
Byrge’s wife Erika is also a ham radio devotee.
“She got her license when she was 18 or 19,” Byrge said. “When she first moved out — this was before cellphones got big — (Lowe) gave her a radio, and that was how they communicated back and forth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.