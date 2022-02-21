Dr. Holly Hamil (formerly Dr. Lynch) recently transitioned from Hamilton Physician Group – Murray Campus to Hamilton Convenient Care – Varnell.
A family medicine physician, Hamil completed medical training at Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee. She completed her residency at Houston Healthcare Family Medicine in Warner Robins.
Hamil says she chose family medicine because she always loved learning how and why things work
“In the healthcare field, I get to apply these principles to the human body and teach patients some of the things I have learned,” said Hamil. “In return, I can learn even more from the patients.”
To schedule an appointment with Hamil, call Hamilton Convenient Care – Varnell at (706) 852-2374.
