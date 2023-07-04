NOI

The Hamilton – Associates in Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgery Center (H-AOSM) will hold an open house on Tuesday, July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1104 Professional Blvd. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, giveaways, tours and time to meet with the providers and staff.

Refreshments will be available starting at 5 p.m. At 5:30 there will be remarks and a ribbon cutting. Tours will be available from 6 to 7.

The H-AOSM Orthopedic Surgery Center focuses on providing high-quality, patient-focused orthopedic surgical procedures of the spine, joints and extremities of the body. These procedures include outpatient total joint replacements and reconstructive surgeries.

