The Hamilton – Associates in Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgery Center (H-AOSM) will hold an open house on Tuesday, July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1104 Professional Blvd. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, giveaways, tours and time to meet with the providers and staff.
Refreshments will be available starting at 5 p.m. At 5:30 there will be remarks and a ribbon cutting. Tours will be available from 6 to 7.
The H-AOSM Orthopedic Surgery Center focuses on providing high-quality, patient-focused orthopedic surgical procedures of the spine, joints and extremities of the body. These procedures include outpatient total joint replacements and reconstructive surgeries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.