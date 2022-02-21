Hamilton Medical Center recognized its Cardiac Rehabilitation Program during Cardiac Rehab Week, Feb. 13-19.
Cardiac Rehab at Bradley Wellness Center is a 12-week, medically-supervised program for the recovering cardiac patient. The program includes monitored exercises, educational sessions, dietary consults and behavioral change interventions. The goal of this program is to equip the patient with the necessary tools to be able to make the appropriate choices and changes to help increase his or her physical, mental and emotional well-being.
The program includes:
- Initial interview with a cardiac rehabilitation specialist who will carefully evaluate the needs of the patient and recommend an individualized program.
- Personal, supervised, monitored exercise sessions.
- Patient and family education (individual and group sessions).
- Cholesterol testing.
- Nutritional counseling.
- Assistance in developing a safe home exercise program.
- Encouragement and support from the staff.
Hamilton’s cardiac team consists of physicians, a registered nurse, exercise physiologists and a registered dietitian who work together to provide specialized services including exercise prescriptions, dietary consults and education on various health topics for the patient and their family.
Hamilton Medical Center's cardiac rehabilitation is covered by most insurance plans. For more information, call (706) 272-6574 or visit bradleywell.com/cardiac-rehab.
