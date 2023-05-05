Hamilton Convenient Care — Dalton will move from its current location on Burleyson Drive to the Medical Plaza, 1107 Memorial Drive, Suite G2 (ground level) Monday morning, May 8.
For quicker access to ground level parking it’s recommended to use Elkwood Drive.
Due to the move, the hours will be adjusted to open at 10 a.m. Those needing care while the facility is closed during the move should consider Hamilton’s telehealth option by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/365telehealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.