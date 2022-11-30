November is National Diabetes Month. Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) and the Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center are promoting awareness of the disease within the area.
Diabetes affects about 37 million Americans. It is a disease that occurs when someone’s blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Diabetes can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves and heart, and is linked to some types of cancer.
Providers at the Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, HMC’s outpatient diabetes service, include Dr. Chantal Lewis, board certified in internal medicine and endocrinology; Dr. Carlos Peñaherrera, board certified in endocrinology; and nurse practitioner Brooke Green, board certified in advanced diabetes management.
The Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center offers comprehensive diabetes and endocrine services including clinical management of diabetes, thyroid and other endocrine issues. The center also provides diabetes education and consultation from certified diabetes educators and nutrition education to help control diabetes.
Since 1995, the American Diabetes Association has recognized the hospital's diabetes program for quality patient education in accordance with national standards for diabetes patient education programs.
Medicare and most insurance plans cover two hours of diabetes education and two hours of nutrition education every year.
To schedule an appointment at the Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, call the center at (706) 278-1622.
The inpatient diabetes service line at HMC focuses on identifying, developing and implementing programs to enhance and improve the care of patients with diabetes. Registered nurse Carrie Levine, certified diabetes care and education specialist, works with interdisciplinary teams to assure that patients with diabetes are provided with excellent care. She also works directly with patients to provide initial skills education for newly diagnosed patients prior to hospital discharge, coordination of hospital follow-up appointments, assistance with managing insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors, and provides consultations with patients who are having difficulty maintaining target blood glucose levels.
Three locations
Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, (706) 278-1622
• 475 Reed Road, Suite 104, in Dalton
• 45 College Park Drive in Ringgold
• 100 Willowbrook Way in Calhoun
