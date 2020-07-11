Hamilton Emergency Medical Services EMT receives Rotary award

Kerry Howell, Hamilton Emergency Medical Services emergency medical technician, recently received the 2020 Rotary Vocational Excellence Award.
Howell has worked in public safety since 1992, beginning as a firefighter with the Bartow County Fire Department (now retired at the rank of captain). He earned a degree in fire science in 2010.
He became an emergency medical technician in 1993 and began working with Hamilton Emergency Medical Services in 2011.
“Kerry possesses a rare trait that all of us should hope to mimic,” said Wendy Saylors, Hamilton Emergency Medical Services captain. “He has the innate ability to become instantly close and connected to his patients and their families, always being able to provide them comfort and assurance. He has never received a complaint from a patient, patient family member, coworker or any other public safety allies.”
Howell holds numerous certifications and instructor ratings. During his EMS career, Howell has been nominated for several awards and has earned several accommodations, including a nomination for the Region One Pediatric Call of the Year in 2012 and receiving the 2016 EMT of the Year and Employee of the Year from Hamilton EMS.
“Kerry’s dedication to service, scene safety, patient care and morale has had a positive influence within Hamilton EMS,” said Scott Radeker, Hamilton Emergency Medical Services director. “Throughout his career with HEMS, Kerry has a well-earned reputation of dependability and is known as one who is willing to go the extra mile. “
