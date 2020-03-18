Hamilton Health Care System announces cancellations

As a precautionary measure, all Hamilton Health Care System hosted and sponsored events have been canceled/postponed for March and April. These include the following. Others may be announced.
• March 18-April 29: Read Around the Tree, Anna Shaw Children's Institute.
• March 18: Food Forum-Healthy Recipes Seminar, Bradley Wellness Center.
• March 24: Bandy Endoscopy Center Open House.
• March 26: Scope It Out Seminar with Dr. Brandee Albert, Calhoun Depot.
• March 28: Community Hike, Laurel-Snow Trail.
• April 4: Easter Egg Hunt, Anna Shaw Children's Institute.
• April 4: Community Hike, Dalton State College trail.
• April 7: CHAMP Seminar Series, Anna Shaw Children's Institute.
• April 10: Latino Parent Support Group, Anna Shaw Children's Institute.
• April 14: Parent Support Group, Anna Shaw Children's Institute.
• April 15: Food Forum-Healthy Recipes Seminar, Bradley Wellness Center.
• April 18: BWC Strong: Powerlifting Competition, Bradley Wellness Center.
• April 23: For Her Event, Dalton Convention Center.
Connect at HamiltonHealth.com/connect or the Hamilton Health Care System Facebook page for updates.
